New App HiveDrive Solves Carpool Chaos for Busy Families

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / For millions of parents across the country, one of the most stressful parts of their day isn't work - it's carpooling. Juggling chaotic schedules, coordinating rides, and worrying about their children's safety are all-too-common headaches for busy parents. According to recent polls, 51% of parents spend over five hours per week chauffeuring their kids, with 13% devoting more than 10 hours.





HiveDrive

Enter HiveDrive, the brainchild of two working moms, Molly Goldberg and Jennifer Geller, who were fed up with the endless carpooling chaos. Molly, currently managing carpool for her son, teamed up with Jenn, who empathizes from her past experience coordinating rides, to create a better solution for busy parents. "I found myself constantly running into other parents from the same neighborhood, all picking up our kids from the same activities," says Molly. "It felt so inefficient." Jenn adds, "We realized that an app could easily solve this problem by connecting parents to share rides and keep their kids safe."

HiveDrive is the first app designed specifically to help families manage carpools within their own trusted networks. It allows parents to create a "hive" of trusted friends, neighbors, and teammates' parents, making it easy to organize rides without unnecessary stress or confusion. Parents can easily see who's available to drive, and children can request rides from the parents they know.

"We're solving two huge problems: time and safety," says Jenn. "Parents are already juggling busy schedules, and HiveDrive simplifies their lives while ensuring their kids are in safe hands."

What makes HiveDrive stand out is its focus on safety. The app only allows parents within a child's trusted circle to offer rides, ensuring full visibility and accountability. Unlike rideshare services that leave parents wondering who's driving their child, HiveDrive gives families peace of mind by keeping everything within their own community.

Save Time: Streamlined communication within the app ensures only one parent shows up for pickup, eliminating unnecessary trips and freeing up hours for busy families.

Safety First: Know exactly who is driving your child, with rides managed within a secure, privacy-protected network.

Eco-Friendly: Fewer cars on the road mean less traffic and reduced carbon emissions, all while giving families more free time.

With HiveDrive, parents can say goodbye to the frantic "Mom, can I get a ride?" calls and hello to a well-organized, stress-free solution.

To simplify your family's carpooling and ensure your kids' safety, visit gohivedrive.com and download HiveDrive today.

Contact Information

Molly Goldberg

Co-Founder

molly@gohivedrive.com

9178923767

Jennifer Geller

Co-Founder

jennifer@gohivedrive.com

5164439504

SOURCE: HiveDrive

View the original press release on newswire.com.