Ringler Associates Promotes Matt Ross to Senior Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer

Ringler is proud to announce the promotion of Matt Ross to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer.









Ross joined Ringler in 2019 and has demonstrated strong value to the organization throughout his time as the Director of Business Development. In this role, he was integral in helping to put processes and foundational programs into place to drive growth; it is these skills that he will bring to his new role as Chief Business Development Officer. Ross has also played a strong liaison role with the National Structured Settlement Trade Association (NSSTA) while collaborating on key cross-functional initiatives advancing Ringler's strategic goals. Prior to joining Ringler, he worked for Liberty Mutual, holding positions in sales, distribution, vendor management and claims. Ross earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Vanguard University and an MBA in Finance from Louisiana State University. He also holds the following industry designations: Certified Structured Settlement Consultant (CSSC), Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF), and Certified Medicare Settlement Specialist (CMSS).

Ringler's Chief Executive Officer Gerardo Monroy commented, "I have had the opportunity to work very closely with Matt and through these interactions, I have seen his ability to think strategically and to effectively manage key client relationships while simultaneously implementing multiple complex initiatives, all traits that are fundamental for success in his new role."

Matt Ross takes over the new role effective immediately. Upon accepting the new position, he said, "I am thrilled to take this next step in my career to build on the magnificent work Ringler has accomplished in our nearly 50-year history to serve the needs of our clients. Moreover, I am humbled by the positive human impact we are achieving every day through the work we do with injured parties and their respective families. It is an exciting time here at Ringler, and I look forward to expanding the opportunities we have to serve others."

About Ringler

Ringler, established in 1975, has over 200 professionals in offices nationwide. Ringler's team of expert and objective advisors has earned the trust of all parties involved in the settlement process. Ringler Consultants take an individualized, customer-focused approach to each case, backed by the strength and resources of a national brand to collaborate with injured people, attorneys, and insurance professionals, providing the most effective and fair settlement solutions for claimants and their families. Ringler is a recognized leader in the industry for its dedicated focus to comprehensive settlement planning.

Contact Information

