PA Distance Hitting the Road With 'Mobile Open House' Events at Zoos and Aquariums Across Pennsylvania

The events will provide prospective students and their families with a unique opportunity to learn about the virtual charter school's mission and educational programming.

PENNSYLVANIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / PA Distance Learning, a leading virtual charter school for Pennsylvania families, is excited to announce upcoming "Mobile Open House" events at zoos and aquariums statewide. An online-only event will also be held on October 23 for those who are unable to attend an open house in person.





As one of the top virtual schools in the state, PA Distance Learning provides students from all backgrounds with an opportunity to pursue a comprehensive education online and at their own pace. The school offers a blended teaching model and culturally responsive practices, plus a wide variety of engaging in-person and virtual events for students and their families.

With their upcoming mobile open houses, PA Distance Learning is taking their informational sessions on the road to ensure more people can get the information they need about virtual charter education. Attendees will learn about PA Distance Learning's mission, vision, and curriculum, including the school's focus on career readiness, computer science, and post-graduation support.

Event dates and locations include:

October 10 Philadelphia Zoo

October 11 Elmwood Zoo

October 16 Erie Zoo

October 17 Lehigh Valley

October 18 Electric City Aquarium, Lake Tobias

October 23 Pittsburgh Zoo

October 30 Living Treasures (Donegal)

Online

October 23 Zoom (5:00-6:00 p.m.)

Each mobile open house event will feature an informational session directly followed by a PA Distance-led field trip around the zoo or aquarium where the event is taking place. Those who cannot attend an in-person open house are invited to a virtual event via Zoom on October 23, which will include an option to attend a virtual field trip.

Those attending the interactive open houses will have a designated time to ask questions and connect with school leaders. Other topics to be covered include how PA Distance Learning helps students prepare for state testing and future career goals, as well as self-guided learning opportunities for those who wish to pursue a particular area of study.

Don't miss the chance to learn more about PA Distance Learning and engage with others who are interested in alternative school options in Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit PADistance.org or contact the school directly for questions on open house events and how to attend an open house either in person or online.

About PA Distance Learning

PA Distance Learning is a public Pennsylvania virtual charter school that provides an inclusive, welcoming environment for students seeking online education. Central to the school's success model is a dedication to hybrid learning, which combines teacher-led live learning experiences with self-guided asynchronous coursework. Students are encouraged to explore the topics that interest them and are provided with the expert guidance they need to meet state and federal testing standards.

For more information, visit www.padistance.org.

