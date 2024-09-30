Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
69 Leser
RM RICOMAX Unveils New Metal Detector for Treasure Hunters

Navigate the Outdoors with Precision Detection Features for All Skill Levels.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / RM RICOMAX is excited to officially announce the launch of its latest metal detection device, designed to cater to both amateur and professional treasure seekers. The new RM RICOMAX Metal Detector features cutting-edge technology, including five versatile detection modes (All Metal, Disc, Memory, Jewelry, and Pinpointer), making it an essential tool for those looking to locate hidden treasures with greater efficiency.



Exceptional Performance with Waterproof

Equipped with a 10-inch IP68 waterproof search coil, this metal detector is capable of detecting a quarter coin buried up to 10 inches underground. Ideal for adventurous outings, it empowers users to explore riverbanks and coastal areas with confidence.

The upgraded DSP chip significantly enhances signal processing, ensuring reliable performance in various environments. Note that while the search coil is waterproof, the control box is not.

User-Friendly Design for Everyone

User-friendliness is at the forefront of the RM RICOMAX design, featuring an intuitive large LCD display that clearly shows the type of metal target, depth, recognition, sensitivity level, and operating mode.

This user-centric design, combined with a backlight function, facilitates treasure hunting even in low-light or nighttime conditions. Additionally, the adjustable stem ranges from 47.8" to 59.4", and the ergonomic arm-support handle provides comfort for users of all ages and heights.

Portability and Quick Assembly

Weighing only 2.4 lbs, this metal detector is incredibly portable, complete with a carrying bag for easy transport. Its innovative retractable cam lock design ensures quick and secure assembly, allowing anyone, even children, to set it up in just one minute.

Comprehensive Package with Essential Accessories

This all-in-one package includes not only the metal detector but also valuable accessories such as a multipurpose carrying bag, premium headphones, a multifunctional shovel that outperforms others in durability, and two free 9V batteries. This makes it an excellent choice for travel, camping trips, and various outdoor adventures.

An Ideal Gift Choice

RM RICOMAX Metal Detector is the perfect gift for special occasions like birthdays, holidays, and family gatherings. Its blend of adventure and practicality excites treasure hunters of all ages, fostering a sense of exploration and discovery. This engaging tool transforms every outing into a memorable adventure, making it a thoughtful present that encourages shared experiences.

About RM RICOMAX

RM RICOMAX is dedicated to helping users uncover hidden treasures and lost items, inspiring a spirit of exploration. With a commitment to reliability and innovation, RM RICOMAX provides high-quality metal detection technology that delivers precise and dependable results.

Contact Information

Gary Song
Marketing Manager
gary@gotvoom.com
+86 18818584979

SOURCE: RM RICOMAX

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
