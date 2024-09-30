Axis Integrated Mental Health Recognized as Top Startup for Advancing Collaborative Mental Health Care

Top Startup Award Marks a Year of Milestones for Colorado's Leading Mental Health Innovator

WESTMINSTER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Axis Integrated Mental Health is thrilled to announce its recognition as Top Startup of the Year by ColoradoBiz Magazine. The award honors Axis' innovative approach in transforming mental health care through strategic partnerships with healthcare providers across Colorado.

ColoradoBiz Top Startup of the Year

Co-founders Liesl & Christopher Perez are featured in the image showcasing their award win for ColoradoBiz Magazine's Top Startup of the Year.

This recognition follows an exceptional year for Axis, which has also been named a Colorado Company to Watch and the Best Mental Health Clinic in Aurora, and received the Best of Mile High Award for Mental Wellness. Additionally, Axis earned ColoradoBiz Magazine's Top Growth Award among the top 100 woman-owned businesses.

"Winning this award is a tremendous honor, but our greatest achievement is the positive impact we have on our patients by combining modern psychiatry with holistic care," said Christopher Perez, Axis Integrated Mental Health CEO. "Our collaborative partnerships with providers across Colorado ensure that more patients receive the comprehensive care they need, and providers are not struggling with Colorado's mental health crisis alone."

Pioneering Innovative Care

Axis Integrated Mental Health is known for its collaborative approach, working closely with primary care physicians, mental health professionals, and specialists statewide. These partnerships enable providers to offer advanced, insurance-covered treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravato for conditions such as treatment-resistant depression to their patients without increasing overhead. This integrated model ensures patients receive holistic, patient-centered care addressing both mental and physical health.

"Achieving the best outcomes for our clients demands a holistic mindset and deep expertise in mental health," said Carla D'Agostino-Vigil, Ignite Counseling Colorado founder and fellow ColoradoBiz award winner. "Partnerships between leaders like Ignite and Axis are critical for improving mental health access across Colorado."

A Blueprint for the Future

As Colorado's mental health crisis continues to worsen, Axis' collaborative model is delivering faster, longer-lasting relief for complex mental health conditions. The clinic's integrated care approach provides a glimpse into the future of mental health, where partnerships drive better outcomes and more accessible treatments for patients.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health is a premier clinic offering comprehensive mental health care. With board-certified specialists and advanced treatments, Axis treats depression, anxiety, and other complex conditions through a combination of psychiatry, psychotherapy, and holistic care. Since its founding in 2019, Axis has expanded to Aurora, Westminster, and Louisville, and has contributed over $300,000 in pro bono mental health care to underserved communities. Learn more at AxisMH.com.

About Ignite Counseling Colorado

Ignite Counseling Colorado, winner of the Best of Colorado 2024 Award, specializes in treating OCD, trauma, and addiction. With evidence-based care, telehealth services, and acceptance of various insurance plans, including Medicaid, Ignite is committed to making mental health care accessible across Colorado. For more information, visit ignitecounselingcolorado.com.

Contact Information

Liesl Perez

Co-Founder

morethanmeds@axismh.com

720.674.0570

