ISB Global: Leadership change sets stage for ISB's next chapter as George Slade takes the helm

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISB Global, world leader in innovative software solutions for the waste and recycling industry, today announced the appointment of George Slade as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Chris Williams, the current CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

"I am thrilled to announce George Slade as ISB's new CEO," said Chris Williams, who has led the organization as CEO since its inception in 1999. "George's exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and deep industry expertise have been instrumental in driving ISB's growth and transformation over the past 15 months. His commitment to customer excellence, coupled with his passion for our industry and proven track record in digital strategy and innovation, positions him perfectly to guide ISB into its next chapter of growth."

Slade brings over 25 years of experience in technology and digital strategy, with a strong focus on the waste management and recycling industry. Prior to joining ISB, he served as Group IT Director at Renewi and Shanks Group, where he leveraged his industry knowledge and technical expertise to deliver impactful results.

"I am honored to be appointed ISB Global CEO," said Slade. "ISB has a strong legacy of innovation and a deep commitment to customer success. I am excited to build upon this foundation and lead the company towards even greater achievements. My focus will be on driving product maturity, accelerating innovation and our customers digital transformations and ensuring we remain at the forefront of our markets."

Slade is equipped with a wealth of experience in leading digital strategy and transformation initiatives within the waste management sector and will now transition from his current role as Chief Digital & Transformation officer at ISB into the CEO role.

ISB Global is a leading provider of waste management and recycling software solutions. With a deep understanding of the industry's unique challenges, ISB Global offers a comprehensive suite of software tools designed to help businesses optimize operations, improve efficiency, and achieve their sustainability goals.

