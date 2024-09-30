SheerID's Innovative Verification Solutions Drive Award-Winning Campaigns and Secure Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 Spot

SheerID today announced that for a third year in a row it is on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This has been a big summer for awards and recognition for the company also winning a Convrt Award for its program with SONIC, and an IMRG European ecommerce award for a program with German airline Lufthansa.

SheerID won silver in the Convrt Awards for its Limeades for Learning program with SONIC, the nation's largest drive-in restaurant chain, with more than 3,500 restaurants. The program, tied to Teachers Appreciation Day, inspired significant word-of-mouth sharing and drove a 900% increase in daily signups for SONIC's Rewards Program.

IMRG also named SheerID as Silver winner for their European ecommerce award for "Best Cross-Border Roll Out." The award acknowledges companies that have effectively navigated the complexities of cross-border expansion, overcoming cultural, logistical, regulatory, and competitive challenges to establish a strong presence and achieve remarkable business results. SheerID's award highlights the company's verified student offer campaign with German airline Lufthansa which drove a 2X increase in conversions.

"It's incredibly fulfilling to be recognized alongside powerhouse brands like SONIC and Lufthansa," said Anjanette Hill Mendoza, Chief Customer Officer at SheerID. "As the trusted verification partner for industry leaders, we often operate behind the scenes, driving our clients' success. These accolades spotlight the immense value that verified offers bring to the table-not only as a game-changing marketing strategy that boosts customer engagement but also as a key safeguard for brand integrity."

Personalized marketing with exclusive offers to communities like Gen Z students, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders and military requires a secure way to verify the consumer's identity. Rather than forcing customers to a third-party website for verification, SheerID operates behind the scenes on behalf of the brand providing instant verification with an in-brand experience on the brand's website or in the store, while allowing the brand to keep and leverage the first-party data the customer has shared with them.

As personalized marketing becomes increasingly crucial, brands are turning to secure verification platforms like SheerID to connect with consumer communities. In the recent Wall Street Journal article, A Crackdown Is Coming for People Hanging On to Student Discounts,author Mengqi Sun emphasized the importance of using digital verification to support student discount offers, noting: "Over the past year, SheerID helped companies avoid $2 billion in fraud."

SheerID taps into more than 200,000 authoritative data sources to securely validate eligible customers for special offers, discounts and rewards programs.

More About The Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

More About The Convrt Awards

The Convrt Awards is a new independent international award specifically celebrating innovation at every level of retail. Convrt represents the visionaries, designers, engineers, innovators, and unsung heroes driving progress in the retail industry. Unlike other industry recognition platforms, Convrt remains independent and uninfluenced by trade magazines, trade shows, conferences, consultancies, solution providers, or brands. The Convrt Statuette, gifted to category winners, is a unique piece of art crafted in collaboration with the manufacturers of the Emmy and MTV awards.

More About the IMRG eCommerce Awards

The IMRG eCommerce Awards recognize excellence in the world of eCommerce by celebrating the most innovative and market-leading initiatives and products in the online retail space. Taking place on the first evening of the eCommerce Expo (the UK's leading event dedicated to eCommerce), they bring together some of the best industry minds for an evening celebrating this dynamic and fast-paced industry.

For more than 20 years, IMRG (Interactive Media in Retail Group) has been the voice of online retail in the UK. They are a membership community comprising businesses of all sizes multichannel and pureplay, SME and multinational, and solution providers to industry.

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands drive revenue with billions of consumers worldwide in 100s of consumer communities such as Gen Z, teachers, the military, and first responders. The SheerID Open Verification Platform allows brands to create a direct relationship with their customers through a white-label verification process that connects to more than 200k authoritative data sources. SheerID is ISO Certified and doesn't sell or rent verified customer data.

The world's biggest brands rely on SheerID including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930421752/en/

Contacts:

Josh Prettyman

SheerID

pr@sheerid.com

+1.503.454.6457