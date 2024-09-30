Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. ("Chain Bridge"), the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 1,850,000 shares of its Class A common stock. Chain Bridge expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 277,500 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $24.00 and $26.00 per share of Class A common stock. Chain Bridge's Class A common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CBNA", subject to official notice of issuance.

Chain Bridge intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes (which may include supporting continued organic deposit growth and funding potential strategic expansion) and to repay the $10 million outstanding principal balance under its unsecured line of credit.

Piper Sandler & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc., and Hovde Group, LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from:

Piper Sandler & Co., Prospectus Department Phone: (800) 747-3924

Email: [email protected]

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Syndicate Phone: (800) 248-8863

Email: [email protected]

Hovde Group, LLC, Syndicate Phone: (866) 971-0961

Email: [email protected]

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations, or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is the registered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is regulated and supervised by the Federal Reserve under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. Chain Bridge Bank, National Association is a national banking association, chartered under the National Bank Act, and is subject to primary regulation, supervision, and examination by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Chain Bridge Bank, National Association is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and provides banking, trust, and wealth management services.

Company Contact:

Rachel G. Miller

Senior Vice President, Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

[email protected]

703-748-3427

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and Chain Bridge does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

We have filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (including a preliminary prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before making any investment decision, investors are urged to carefully read the preliminary prospectus in that registration statement, any amendments or supplements to the preliminary prospectus, and other documents we have filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and the proposed offering.

Investors may view the registration statement and preliminary prospectus on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Please note that the registration statement has not yet become effective.

SOURCE Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.