Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 14:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProPharma Group Holdings LLC: ProPharma Names Dawn Sherman Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Life Sciences and Biopharmaceutical Industry Executive Previously Served as ProPharma CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPharma, the leading global provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services for the life sciences industry, and a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, today announced that Dawn Sherman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Sherman brings nearly 30 years of healthcare and life sciences industry experience to ProPharma, and previously served as ProPharma's CEO from 2018 to 2021. Following the merger of ProPharma and The Planet Group in 2021, she moved to the position of Chair of the Board, remaining actively involved in the company, and will continue serving as the Chair of the Board in addition to rejoining as CEO. Under Ms. Sherman's previous leadership, ProPharma became a truly global, multi-service business focused on its core mission to improve patient health and safety.

"Dawn is a proven and trusted leader with a deep understanding of ProPharma's business, global scale, strategy, and culture, and we are thrilled to welcome her back to ProPharma," said Jeffrey McKibben, a Senior Managing Principal at Odyssey and a member of the ProPharma Board of Directors. "We are confident that Dawn brings exactly the right experience, energy, and vision to advance ProPharma's position in an attractive and growing life sciences market."

"I am excited to rejoin ProPharma given its proven track record of delivering exceptional service and expertise to clients," said Ms. Sherman. "I look forward to the opportunity to work again with valued colleagues and our entire ProPharma team to build on our strong foundation."

Most recently, Ms. Sherman served as CEO of LabConnect, a provider of central laboratory services for the life sciences industry, where she was responsible for broadening the company's footprint, expanding its capabilities, and identifying new growth opportunities. Prior to her first tenure with ProPharma, she was President of EnvisionRxOptions, a national, full-service pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company, and previously held senior leadership roles with Teva Pharmaceuticals Europe and Medco Health Solutions.

About ProPharma
For more than 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit propharmagroup.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners
Odyssey Investment Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.

SOURCE ProPharma Group Holdings LLC

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.