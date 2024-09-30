BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 30 June 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 2639



30 September 2024



