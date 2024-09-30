Hypha Labs, Inc. Reveals First Functional Mushroom Ingredient Array for Home and Commercial Production

First Generation 'MicroPearls Pro'and "MicroPearls ProX" Will Support Largest Mushroom Ingredient Categories

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences and the creator of the MicroPearls suite of products, is pleased to announce the first Functional Mushroom ingredient array for its first generation products, the MicroPearls Pro, designed for home use and The MicroPearls ProX which is being designed for large-scale commercial ingredient production and is expected to produce an identical array.

Both devices rely on a 'mushroom accelerator' which leverages the Company's proprietary methodology and solution to produce functional mushroom ingredients in an eight day cycle. The methodology creates small transluscent ingredient orbs, hence the "MicroPearls" title.

"We're most pleased that the seminal MicroPearls suite of products all can efficiently produce the most popular mushroom ingredients in this rapidly expanding industry," stated Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs. "Forecasts for the mushroom ingredient category are already bullish and we believe the time is right for a market disruptive home and commercial unit that will empower the home user to make their own ingredients while enabling commercial operators to produce at scale."

The current array of functional mushroom ingredients which can be produced in eight days on the MicroPearls Pro or The MicroPearls ProX , includes those listed below while others are being identified and developed.

Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum), Lion's Mane (Hericium erinaceus), Cordyceps (Cordyceps sinensis), Turkey Tail (Trametes versicolor), Agarikon (Laricifomes officinalis), and Chaga (Inonotus obliquus)

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators the MicroPearls Pro or The MicroPearls ProX. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

LN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypha-labs-inc/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/hyphalabs

IG: https://www.instagram.com/hyphalabsinc/

Twitter: https://x.com/Hypha_Labs

For more information about Hypha Labs visit HyphaLabs.com

For the Company's current Investor Presentation please visit www.HyphaLabs.com/deck

Investor and Media Relations:

Integrity Media Inc.

(888) 216-3595

team@integritymedia.com

Contact Information

Kurt Divich

President, Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

(888) 216-3595

SOURCE: Hypha Labs, Inc.