Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Strengthening Community Resilience: Duke Energy Foundation Tops $19.5 Million in Disaster Readiness and Recovery Investments

  • Advanced tools, customized training and life-saving equipment boost community safety and resiliency during ongoing storm season and beyond

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Just as Duke Energy makes extensive preparations ahead of severe weather and other emergencies, Duke Energy Foundation is committed to helping ensure its communities are well prepared before disaster strikes.

During the past five years, Duke Energy Foundation has invested over $19.5 million in emergency preparedness and response efforts across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Foundation's approach is collaborative, working closely with local leaders and nonprofits to understand and address specific needs to boost community safety and resiliency.

"By supporting local organizations on the front lines of disaster preparation and response, we help build community infrastructure and readiness to respond to a myriad of emergencies," said Amy Strecker, president, Duke Energy Foundation. "We're committed to standing with our communities every step of the way - from proactive planning to response and recovery."

Duke Energy volunteers also joined in the preparations, packing thousands of no-cost storm kits for seniors and contributing $3.3 million of their own money and volunteer time in the same five-year window. "Our employees love getting in on the action of helping our communities," said Loretta Murray, manager, Duke Energy Foundation and volunteer champion. "I know the fear and devastation that a hurricane can bring. I've lived through it. Now I get to do something about it. It does me proud."

Funding from Duke Energy Foundation has delivered immediate relief in times of crisis and equipped first responders with advanced tools, customized training and life-saving equipment to boost community safety and resilience. Earlier this year, a grant-funded drone helped locate a missing South Carolina man.

"The grant from the Duke Energy Foundation enabled us to bring in top-of-the-line drones and equipment," said Gus Ballard, manager of drone operations at Spartanburg County Emergency Services. "Since then, our performance has steadily improved thanks to the advanced capabilities and reliability of the equipment. This impacts not only our operations within the county, but throughout South Carolina and surrounding states where we assist other agencies."

As the 2024 storm season continues through November, Duke Energy and its Foundation stand ready to respond and support its communities. Additionally, customers are encouraged to download the enhanced American Red Cross Emergency app.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
