30.09.2024
VERSITY: Versity SA, formerly Les Agences de Papa, victim of false information

Versity SA, listed on Euronext Access+, has recently been the target of false information circulating through press articles and social media posts. These rumors, notably claiming the company's bankruptcy, are entirely unfounded.

We wish to inform all our shareholders, partners, and clients that this information is false and solely aimed at tarnishing the image of our company.

We are currently considering all legal options to identify those responsible for this disinformation campaign. Legal action will be taken against any individual or entity that, in the future, spreads false information against our company.

Versity SA continues to move forward

Despite these attacks, Versity SA is continuing its development projects. In the coming days, we will announce a strategic acquisition that will strengthen our position in the real estate market and accelerate our growth.

For more information, feel free to contact us at the following address: [contact@versity.com].

About Versity SA:
Versity creates immersive 3D spaces to enhance the customer experience in various sectors, primarily in new real estate. Through innovative solutions, we enable users to experience a unique and interactive journey, optimizing their engagement and decision-making process.

Press Contact
press@versity.io

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87994-cp-versity_victim-of-false-information_va_vdef.pdf

