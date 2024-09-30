LakePoint Sports: 2024 National Youth Sports Summit Convenes Industry Leaders, Addressing Pressing Topics Shaping the $39b Travel and Youth Sports Industry

Summit Features Impact Award Presentation Honoring Softball Legend Jennie Finch

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / LakePoint Sports, the nation's premier travel and youth sports destination, is hosting the 2024 National Youth Sports Summit, on Tuesday, October 8th from 11:30 am - 2:30 pm ET. This prestigious annual event will be held at the Champions Center on the globally recognized LakePoint Sports campus. This year's summit will feature industry experts who will address pressing topics shaping the $39 billion travel and youth sports industry through a variety of panels and discussions, including:





Additionally, NBA star and Georgia Tech basketball legend Dennis Scott will be featured in a special one-on-one interview with NBC Affiliate and 11Alive's sports anchor Maria Martin. The interview, titled "The Youth Sports Journey: Player to Parent and Beyond," will explore Dennis' unique perspective on youth sports. Drawing from his own career and his current experience as a parent of two highly talented travel athletes, Dennis will provide valuable insights into the challenges and rewards of navigating the sports journey from both the player's and parent's perspectives.

The 2024 National Youth Sports Summit will feature a presentation honoring Jennie Finch, one of the most iconic figures in softball history, and the recipient of the 2024 LakePoint Sports Impact Award, presented by Coca-Cola United. The Impact Award recognizes an individual or organization significantly contributing to the growth and development of the travel and youth sports industry.

Finch, a former collegiate and professional softball player, led the Arizona Wildcats to a Women's College World Series victory in 2001 and was named a collegiate All-American. She later played a pivotal role in the U.S. women's national softball team's gold medal win at the 2004 Summer Olympics and their silver medal in 2008. Recognized as one of the greatest softball players of all time, Finch is a National Softball Hall of Fame inductee, and Time magazine once hailed her as "the most famous softball player in history."

"We are honored to present the 2024 LakePoint Sports Impact Award to Jennie Finch, a true trailblazer in the world of softball, women's sports, and an inspiration to athletes everywhere," said Greg Barckhoff, EVP of Partnerships & Marketing at LakePoint Sports. "Her achievements both on and off the field embody the spirit of leadership, commitment, and impact," noted Barckhoff. "Ideal characteristics as we honor and celebrate Jennie's contributions and continued aspirations to make a difference through sports."

The Summit will attract a wide range of attendees, including sports venue operators, event organizers, travel industry professionals, and brand executives, all looking to gain insights into the continued rapid growth and momentum of the travel and youth sports industry. A Networking Reception & Partnership Expo will create an invaluable opportunity for attendees to connect and collaborate before a series of expert-led panel discussions.

