Pure IP Wins Comms Council UK Best 2024 VoIP Provider Award for Best Multi-National Service

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services, announced today that Comms Council UK has recognized our Pure IP Global Enterprise Voice solutions as the Best Multi-national Service award winner.

Each year, the Comms Council UK Awards acknowledge accomplishments within the unified communications and VoIP industry. The winners were announced live at a ceremony during The IET in London on the 26th of September.

"This recognition highlights Pure IP's dedication to delivering best-in-class, vendor-neutral, cloud-based voice solutions globally," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Our customer-centric approach and customizable solutions is what keeps us trusted by millions of users across the world."

Eli Katz, Chair of Comms Council UK Council, commented, "The Awards continue to highlight the importance of our sector as unified communications power the UK. The spirit of innovation and competition continues to be strong right across the sector."

ABOUT PURE IP

Pure IP, a BCM One company, has been delivering platform-agnostic enterprise voice solutions for over 18 years. Trusted by millions, it bridges legacy systems with modern platforms, offering a unified communications service that enhances collaboration across more locations than other providers. With full PSTN replacement in 50 countries, coverage in 137, and a comprehensive suite of services backed by 24/7 global support, Pure IP is equipped to meet the needs of even the largest multinational organizations.

Contact Information

Paula Como Kauth

Chief Marketing Officer

pckauth@bcmone.com

+1.212.906.7255

SOURCE: BCM One

View the original press release on newswire.com.