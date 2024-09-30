Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2024 16:03 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pure IP Wins Comms Council UK Best 2024 VoIP Provider Award for Best Multi-National Service

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services, announced today that Comms Council UK has recognized our Pure IP Global Enterprise Voice solutions as the Best Multi-national Service award winner.

Each year, the Comms Council UK Awards acknowledge accomplishments within the unified communications and VoIP industry. The winners were announced live at a ceremony during The IET in London on the 26th of September.

"This recognition highlights Pure IP's dedication to delivering best-in-class, vendor-neutral, cloud-based voice solutions globally," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Our customer-centric approach and customizable solutions is what keeps us trusted by millions of users across the world."

Eli Katz, Chair of Comms Council UK Council, commented, "The Awards continue to highlight the importance of our sector as unified communications power the UK. The spirit of innovation and competition continues to be strong right across the sector."

###

ABOUT PURE IP
Pure IP, a BCM One company, has been delivering platform-agnostic enterprise voice solutions for over 18 years. Trusted by millions, it bridges legacy systems with modern platforms, offering a unified communications service that enhances collaboration across more locations than other providers. With full PSTN replacement in 50 countries, coverage in 137, and a comprehensive suite of services backed by 24/7 global support, Pure IP is equipped to meet the needs of even the largest multinational organizations.

Contact Information

Paula Como Kauth
Chief Marketing Officer
pckauth@bcmone.com
+1.212.906.7255

SOURCE: BCM One

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.