Application Modernization Services Market worth $39.62 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Modernization Services Market is estimated at USD 19.82 billion in 2024 to USD 39.62 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Application Modernization Services Market refers to the services that are designed to transform legacy applications into newer, more agile platforms that are aligned better with the current and emerging business needs. It includes application portfolio assessment, cloud application migration, application re-platforming, UI/UX modernization, post modernization, and application integration services that are used to transform the legacy systems.

These services are of prime importance to companies that seek to be competitive, as these allow them to implement more advanced forms of digital tools and processes that drive the operational efficiency and innovation. Additionally, with cloud-native architectures and emerging technologies such as AI and ML, businesses can optimize performance and cost savings. The Application Modernization Services Market will therefore witness a significant growth as organizations increasingly want to upgrade their IT environment to be in tune with the requirements of digital transformation initiatives, respond to changing customer expectations, and provide improved security and compliance in an ever-changing technological landscape.

Based on Application Type, the cloud-hosted applications will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Cloud-hosted applications are expected to hold the largest market size in the Application Modernization Services Market during the forecast period, as cloud provides scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. Cloud helps businesses in modernizing their existing applications without making huge investments in new hardware. It enables transformation through modern technology stacks like AI and analytics in order to improve application performance and build newer intelligent applications. Furthermore, the need for cloud based infrastructure has grown with increasing remote work culture and digitalization where data and applications can be accessed from any device. cloud provides multiple additional advantages over on-premises deployment model such as security, backup, disaster recovery etc.

By service type, Cloud Application Migration segment is expected to hold a highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the market of application modernization services, cloud application migration is projected to grow at a fastest pace during the forecast period owing to its essential contribution to the transformation of IT structures and the operational efficiencies therein. Companies are moving away from the traditional on-premise systems to the cloud in order to capitalize on the infusion of scalability, flexibility and cost-effective solutions that comes with the cloud. Factors such as growing data volumes, rising need of robust infrastructure and flexible deployments are responsible for driving the shift from on-premise or legacy systems to cloud-based environments. Additionally, the end of support for legacy systems such as SAP Business Suite and ECC6 is further pushing the enterprises to accelerate cloud migration initiatives in order avoid disruptions and remain competitive in the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies is fueling the growth of cloud application migration services. It can touted that as companies continuously seeking ways to optimize workloads and integrate modern technologies into their systems, the importance of cloud application services is bound to grow in the application modernization services landscape.

By vertical, Telecom segment is expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period.

The telecom segment is expected to account for a highest share of the Application Modernization Services Market and its share will remain high during the forecast period owing to the sector's ongoing digitalization and adoption of 5G networks. Digital Technologies have gradually become imperative for every telecom provider, and yet, with so many changes, conquest of legacy systems occurs naturally. Application modernization services help telecom operators to extend life of current applications, adopt new technologies and raise the efficiency of operations as a whole. As it is imperative to adopt IT infrastructure that is strong and flexible in order to enhance and support the technological advancements such as 5G, cloud computing and the IoT among other things. Furthermore, due the rapidly increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and advanced communication solutions, telecom vendors are investing heavily into modernizaing their IT landscapes, optimize network performance, and streamline operations. In addition, telecom service providers are also focusing on these services as a means of enhancing customer satisfaction, improving the network and competing effectively in the market, thus consolidating their position within the industry. Owing to these factors, the telecom sector is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecasted period.

Top Key Companies in Application Modernization Services Market:

The major vendors covered in the Application Modernization Services Market are Oracle (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), HCL Technologies (India), Accenture (Ireland), ATOS SE (France), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Aspire Systems (India), NTT Data Group Corporation (Japan), Infosys (India), Dell Technologies (US), Innova Solutions (US), EPAM Systems (US), DXC Technology (US), MongoDB (US), LTIMindtree (India), Wipro (India), Rocket Software (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Hexaware Technologies (India), Virtusa (US), Softura (US), CloudHedge (US), D3V Technology (US), Bayshore Intelligence (US), Opinov8 (UK), Icreon (US), Symphony Solutions (Netherlands), Cleveroad (Ukraine), Soft Suave (India), TechAhead (US), and Geomotiv (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Application Modernization Services Market.

