ExoFusion Selected to Receive Federal Funding for Technology to Enable Fusion Power Plants

BELLEVUE, WA and AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Private fusion energy innovator ExoFusion has announced receipt of an award under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) CHADWICK program. The goal of the projects is to strengthen a fusion power plant's first wall- the interior surface facing the plasma- and lengthen its service life. The award is in the amount of $500,000.

According to Dr. Mike Kotschenreuther, ExoFusion Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, "The ARPA-E award is validation of the innovations we've made in liquid metal PFCS as well as our continuous focus on confinement optimization as the key to speeding the path to Commercially Viable Fusion (CVF). The entire team is thrilled to be recognized for our efforts and looks forward to further successes."

According to ARPA-E, "The goal of these projects, managed through the Creating Hardened And Durable fusion first Wall Incorporating Centralized Knowledge (CHADWICK) program, is to discover or develop a class of first wall materials that will maintain design performance over the lifetime of a fusion power plant. Overcoming this challenge supports the Biden-Harris Administration's goal to accelerate commercial fusion, as stated in its Bold Decadal Vision for Commercial Fusion Energy. "ARPA-E is a leader in supporting technologies that could make commercial fusion a reality on a much shorter timescale," said ARPA-E Director Evelyn Wang. "CHADWICK expands our focus to making fusion power plants operationally and economically viable by developing a high performance and durable first wall.""

Earlier in the year, ExoFusion was awarded a prestigious INFUSE grant for public-private partnership. The company has added a slew of private customers for its IP, Simulation, Design and Optimization work and is expanding rapidly going into the 2025 fiscal year.

ExoFusion CEO Romi Mahajan said, "The ARPA-E award and the INFUSE grant are a boon for a company like ours, which seeks to enable both Fusion companies and traditional energy companies looking to make a Fusion bet. The admixture of the latest physics with dynamic engineering, AI, and simulation skills is potent as we seek to reduce the time to CVF."

ExoFusion accelerates the path to Commercially Viable Fusion. With the latest science and proprietary innovation in confinement, ExoFusion's design, and simulations backed by IP, significantly reduces the cost, time, and scale to achieve CVF. Led by world-renowned physicists, technology commercializers, marketers and finance experts, ExoFusion is making significant breakthroughs in the goal to realize CVF.

