Vault Technologies: COVID's 'Hidden Figure' Addresses 'Techanthropy' and Small Business Challenges in New Product and National Column

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Tiffany Tate, CEO of VAULT Technologies and a recognized leader in technology and public health innovation, will be contributing content on Fast Company, a national publication with a combined readership of more than 11 million. Dubbed a "Hidden Figure" by International Business Times for her groundbreaking - and largely unknown -contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tate has been credited with accelerating the vaccine rollout through her innovative application, PrepMod. Her regular articles aim to address essential issues facing small businesses, particularly the importance of "techanthropy" - combining technology and philanthropy to empower underrepresented individuals and communities through technology and innovation.

Tate's techantrophy began during the pandemic when she donated PrepMod to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), enabling these trusted institutions to participate actively in COVID vaccination efforts. This initiative was crucial in countering misinformation and building trust within the African-American community.

Tate's techanthropy continues through summer internships at VAULT and initiatives in Ghana and Jamaica that train young people to become entry-level software engineers, fostering diversity in technology and preparing the next generation for rewarding careers. The nine-month program provides participants in-person and virtual training, a loaner computer, and a monthly stipend to cover related expenses. The Jamaican initiative will train young women aged 17 to 23 to become software engineers. The first cohort in Ghana is comprised of men.

VAULT techanthropy extends to small businesses by providing access to its high-quality health equity and vaccination solutions through its lower-cost version of PrepMod called PrepModExpress. This product allows small vaccination and other community-based health operations to utilize enterprise-level quality tools, streamlining their processes and improving data accuracy without the prohibitive costs. By empowering these smaller providers to operate more effectively, VAULT helps them serve more individuals, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes for communities.

Tate's articles to be published on Fast Company will focus on the importance of small businesses protecting their intellectual property, drawing on her personal experiences navigating the complexities of innovation. "As someone who has faced challenges in protecting my intellectual property, I understand the vital importance of safeguarding innovations," Tate states. "My column will provide insights for how entrepreneurs can and should protect themselves from the outset."

Subsequent articles will delve into additional topics, including:

The digital divide: why marginalized and minority business owners risk being left behind

Practical strategies for non-tech individuals to develop tech solutions for everyday challenges

"Techanthropy"- what is it and what does it mean for my business?

Under Tate's leadership, VAULT Technologies has also developed products that directly address health equity in public health and healthcare. The suite of nine products aims to improve healthcare outcomes for underserved communities by automating complex processes, enhancing data accuracy, and facilitating seamless communication between state immunization systems.

"I am excited to share my insights, focusing on technology, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility," said Tiffany Tate. "Through my columns, I hope to inspire others to embrace techanthropy and create opportunities for those historically underrepresented in the tech industry."

Tiffany Tate's articles will serve as a platform to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the tech landscape while encouraging readers to participate in techanthropic efforts that foster inclusivity and innovation. By sharing her journey and insights, she aims to inspire a new generation of leaders who will contribute to a more equitable tech ecosystem.

For more information on Tiffany Tate's initiatives or to see her articles on Fast Company, please visit vaulttechinc.com.

About VAULT Technologies:

VAULT Technologies, founded by Tiffany Tate, one of the most consequential health leaders of the decade, is dedicated to delivering innovative technology solutions that revolutionize healthcare and public health services. As the visionary force behind PrepMod, the first end-to-end mass vaccination software application, Tiffany led its critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating vaccinations in 44 states. VAULT Technologies continues to focus on creating efficient, agile tech that directly impacts communities, organizations, and individuals. The Vault Scholars initiative reflects VAULT Technologies mission to empower individuals and communities through accessible tech education and opportunities.

About Tiffany Tate

Tiffany Tate is the CEO of VAULT Technologies and a prominent advocate for diversity in technology and public health. As the architect of PrepMod, a groundbreaking software that transformed mass vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating vaccinations in 44 states. She is dedicated to addressing health equity issues and empowering underrepresented communities through technology and innovation. Her initiatives aim to bring diversity to solutions in the technology space, including training programs in Ghana and Jamaica that equip young people with the skills needed to succeed in the tech industry.

