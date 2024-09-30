New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) ("NFE" or the "Company") today is pleased to provide an update on its initial Fast LNG asset located offshore Altamira, Mexico ("FLNG").

NFE's FLNG asset has achieved First Full Cargo Sail Away, with its first full LNG cargo fully loaded onto the Energos Princess and setting sail for Europe.

"This is a significant milestone for our Fast LNG installation. Natural gas and power supply are critical components of a sustainable, affordable, and cleaner energy system and we're excited to be able to provide our own gas supply to the world markets and our customers," said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world's transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The Company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the Company's assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930356120/en/

Contacts:

Investors

ir@newfortressenergy.com



Media

press@newfortressenergy.com