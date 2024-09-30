Taicang High-Tech Industrial Development Zone (THIDZ), located in Jiangsu Province, eastern China, was recently recognized as the "Best ESG Community in Sino-European Economic and Trade Cooperation" at the first Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practices Conference held in Frankfurt, Germany.

Since welcoming its first German company in 1993, the zone has been committed to promoting sustainable development, fostering corporate social responsibility, and improving governance mechanisms within the park. Over nearly three decades, the zone has developed a distinctive model of Sino-German corporate collaboration.

THIDZ focuses on three major industries: key components for new energy vehicles, machine tools, and aerospace. It encourages cooperation between German and local enterprises, driving industrial integration, innovation, and talent development.

Today, more than 500 German companies have settled in the zone, with total investments exceeding USD 6 billion, contributing an annual industrial output of over RMB 60 billion.

The zone places a strong emphasis on green technology and environmental protection. For example, the Sino-German Energy Efficiency Network project, launched in June 2021, aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, has already achieved remarkable results.

Now, the zone is planning to establish a carbon emissions monitoring system to help companies adopt data-driven energy solutions, further enhancing efforts in energy conservation and emission reduction.

THIDZ has also made strides in vocational education. In 2001, the first Sino-German dual education and training project was signed in Taicang, marking the beginning of localized implementation of Germany's dual vocational education system. After more than 20 years of continuous effort, this system has become a hallmark of the zone's industrial development and talent cultivation.

In addition to fostering innovation, the zone continually improves its business environment, which has in turn elevated corporate governance standards. By prioritizing services for enterprises, the zone has introduced a series of policies to support the development of enterprises.

"This case offers a valuable window into the Sino-German cooperation in Taicang. Its uniqueness lies in its all-encompassing, multi-level collaboration model, while its sustainability and feasibility are evidenced by tangible results and long-term planning," stated the conference jury.

The jury continued, "Taicang High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, as a model community for Sino-German cooperation, exemplifies success in industrial collaboration, talent development, cultural integration, and green growth."

