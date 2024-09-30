Deepspatial Inc. Wins Prestigious WGIC DEI Trailblazer Corporate Impact Award

Deepspatial Inc. has been awarded the prestigious WGIC DEI Trailblazer Corporate Impact Award 2024 for its innovative use of GeoAI technology in advancing educational equity in India, showcasing its commitment to transforming education through impactful, cutting-edge solutions.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company") is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the WGIC DEI Trailblazer Corporate Impact Award 2024, awarded by the World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC). This prestigious recognition highlights Deepspatial's innovative use of GeoAI technology to foster educational equity in India, underscoring its commitment to transforming education through impactful technology.

Deepspatial's pioneering work in education has been instrumental in delivering personalized learning experiences and career guidance using its flagship education platform, edskCalibre. As part of India's Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) initiative, edskCalibre has empowered educational stakeholders to monitor real-time performance analytics and enhance student-teacher engagement, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) objectives to improve learning outcomes and employability.

Dr Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial, expressed his appreciation, saying, "This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team. At Deepspatial, we aim to create sustainable, technology-driven solutions that leave a lasting positive impact. The WGIC DEI Trailblazer Award inspires us to continue innovating in education and other sectors globally."

Adding to this, Debojyoti Purkayastha, Chief Business Officer at Deepspatial, commented, "This award is a testament to the trust placed in us by the Governments of Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It encourages us to further explore new possibilities for leveraging geospatial AI to drive real-world outcomes in education, while also opening avenues for expansion into other sectors."

While this recognition highlights the incredible impact of Deepspatial's technology in transforming the education landscape, it is also part of the ongoing initiatives under the company's $2 million contracts, showcasing Deepspatial's sustained commitment to driving technological advancements in the public sector.

Dr Bushra Zaman, Chief AI Officer at Deepspatial, echoed the sentiment: "This recognition affirms our vision of advancing educational equity through geospatial technology and AI. It drives us to push the boundaries of innovation even further."

Saurabh Tyagi, Director of Brand and Marketing at Deepspatial, shared, "This award showcases the power of technology in breaking down educational barriers, and it's gratifying to see our hard work recognized. We remain at the forefront of this transformation, committed to building a more inclusive and equitable future through AI and GeoAI."

The WGIC DEI Trailblazer Awards recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding leadership in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the geospatial industry. Deepspatial's success as a Corporate Impact Award winner reinforces its mission to create positive societal impacts through cutting-edge geospatial technologies.

About World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC)

The World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) is a global trade association of private sector companies in the geospatial industry. WGIC collaborates with public agencies, multilateral organizations, and user communities to promote the value of geospatial technologies in driving economic, social, and environmental progress globally.

About Deepspatial AI

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyse data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Saurabh Tyagi Investors@deepspatial.ai

Chief Executive Officer

Dr Rahul Kushwah Rahul@deepspatial.ai

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Media Contact

Organization: Deepspatial Inc.

Contact Person Name: Saurabh Tyagi

Website: https://www.deepspatial.ai/

Email: Investors@deepspatial.ai

City: TORONTO

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

SOURCE: Deepspatial Inc.