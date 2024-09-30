Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of PRD (Parad) on September 29, 2024. The PRD/USDT trading pair has been available to users of LBank Exchange.





PRD Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/225019_689578ae54477b41_001full.jpg

Parad is a forward-thinking project aimed at transforming traditional financial transactions by digitizing cheques and promissory notes. By leveraging blockchain and NFT technology, the platform offers a faster, more secure, and transparent system for both individual users and businesses. These digital financial instruments are represented as NFTs, ensuring immutability, traceability, and decentralization. Key processes, such as cheque expiration, payment flows, and fund transfers, are managed by smart contracts, eliminating manual intervention and reducing the risk of fraud.

Introducing Parad: Reforming Decentralized Finance with Digital Cheques

The Parad platform is built on a decentralized structure, which guarantees enhanced security and transparency through blockchain technology. Users can only access the system after completing the KYC (Know Your Customer) verification process, ensuring that only verified and trustworthy participants can create or cash digital cheques. Smart contracts automate the entire transaction process, securely storing funds in a central pool until the cheque's expiration or other predefined conditions are met. This approach not only eliminates the need for intermediaries but also enhances transaction speed and lowers costs for users.

Parad provides an innovative solution to the inherent inefficiencies and risks of traditional cheque transactions, offering advantages such as the elimination of fraud, full transparency, and cost efficiency. The platform democratizes access to digital financial tools, allowing users worldwide to participate in secure, blockchain-based cheque transactions. As more businesses and individuals adopt Web3 solutions, Parad is positioned to revolutionize financial processes by digitizing them and removing the limitations of paper-based systems.

In the long term, Parad aims to expand its offerings, providing additional financial products and integrations to reach a wider audience. By building on its decentralized, Web3-based foundation, the platform envisions a future where cheque and promissory note transactions are fully digitized, with Web3-based solutions becoming integral to financial systems. By leveraging blockchain technology, Parad aims to address security vulnerabilities and slow processes in conventional finance, making transactions faster, more reliable, and cost-effective. As adoption of digital cheques and Web3 solutions grows, financial operations will become more secure, transparent, and efficient, accelerating the digital transformation of the financial world and driving further innovation.

About PRD Token

The PRD token has a total supply of 500 million, strategically allocated to ensure growth and sustainability: 35% for liquidity, 15% each for marketing and research & development, 14.7% for VC allocation, 10% for the team, 5% for both airdrops and strategic partners, and smaller portions of 0.2% and 0.1% for private sales. This structure provides key advantages, including strong liquidity for stable trading, a focus on innovation through R&D funding, balanced incentives for the team and community, and investor confidence through decentralized token distribution, positioning PRD for long-term success in the crypto market.

Learn More about Parad:

Website: https://prddao.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/paraddao

Twitter: https://x.com/prddao?s=09

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225019

SOURCE: LBank