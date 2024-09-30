Program Brings Technology and Expertise to Institutes of Higher Learning

Denodo, a leader in data management, announced that the Denodo Academic Program, which prepares students to become future leaders in data and analytics, has formed strategic partnerships with universities in Italy, the United States, Singapore, and other countries, to enrich their institutions with Denodo technology and expertise.

Through the Denodo Academic Program, students can learn about data management, including data integration and data architecture, through virtual, self-paced training modules, live workshops, and test drives of the Denodo Platform. Offering a mix of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, the program prepares students to participate in comprehensive, production-ready data management projects.

The self-paced training modules cover such topics as logical data management, the Denodo Platform, self-service data access, and using BI tools to visualize data. The Denodo Academic Program also offers many opportunities for gaining hands-on experience with the Denodo Platform, via guided test drives covering BI and analytics, data-as-a-service, data catalogs, data science, and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) projects.

By collaborating with universities, such as Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Singapore, Roma Tre and the University of Padua both in Italy, Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College in India, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison's E-Business Consortium (UWEBC) in the United States, Denodo brings both practical and theoretical data management content, delivered via hands-on workshops and consulting capstones covering a range of topics, including data virtualization in the cloud and advanced analytics with machine learning. Conversely, the collaboration enriches Denodo Academic Program content through exposure to a diverse range of global institutions.

"At the University of Wisconsin-Madison's E-Business Consortium (UWEBC), Denodo helps cultivate an environment where students and professionals alike engage in applied learning, peer learning, and professional development. Through the UWEBC and the Wisconsin School of Business Consulting Capstone, students are exposed to real-world challenges, fostering hands-on experience with innovative solutions like data virtualization in the cloud and advanced analytics with predictive analytics. These collaborations not only enrich Denodo's Academic Program by offering a diverse range of perspectives but also enhance the student experience, empowering future business leaders to apply both theoretical knowledge and practical insights. At UWEBC, our mission to drive business growth through collaborative learning and actionable outcomes aligns seamlessly with Denodo's commitment to academic and professional development, ensuring students are prepared to thrive in today's evolving digital economy," said Doug Barton, director, UWEBC.

"We are excited about Denodo's involvement in our curriculum, as it will inspire our students to create impactful data virtualization and integration projects. In one example, we are utilizing the Denodo Platform within a Horizon Europe project funded by the EU to enhance disease detection, treatment response planning, and medical knowledge exploration. This integrated framework combines diverse health data, including genetics, while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. We aim for many of the student projects leveraging the Denodo platform to seamlessly transition into internships or even full-time company positions," said Gianmaria Silvello, professor of Computer Engineering at the University of Padua's Department of Information Engineering.

"Denodo is proud to offer our technology and expertise to the global community of higher education and scientific research," said Angel Viña, founder and chief executive officer at Denodo. "Because Denodo has its roots in university research programs funded by public and private institutions, academic achievement and the advancement of scientific research is an important part of who we are as a company. The Denodo Academic Program is our way to return to university campuses and non-profit research centers the best of our knowledge and experience working in advanced data innovation projects with global companies, and to contribute to the education of the next generation of leaders in data."

Denodo continues to reach out to new institutes of higher learning across the globe. By registering in the Denodo Academic Program, educators, students and other members of the institution receive access to the Denodo Community, including the Q&A forum, tutorials, test drives, workshops and many more training resources.

