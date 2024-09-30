DJ REA Finance B.V.: Half yearly report 2024

REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V.: Half yearly report 2024 30-Sep-2024 / 16:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance" or the "company") Half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2024 REA Finance announces that the company's half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2024 is available to download at https://rea.co.uk/rea-finance/financial-reports. Enquiries: REA Finance B.V. Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BYY8MM32 Category Code: IR TIDM: RE20 LEI Code: 2138008NELEFK21TEZ94 Sequence No.: 349996 EQS News ID: 1998855 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 30, 2024 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)