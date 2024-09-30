Brightrock Gold Corp. Announces Positive Field Sampling Results With Significant Gold Concentrations, Highlighting The Potential For A Dual Mineral Resource At The Midnight Owl Project

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC), a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine," formerly known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," located approximately 60 miles from Phoenix, Arizona, is pleased to announce the results from its recently concluded field sampling campaign, which revealed significant gold concentrations in multiple samples. This marks a key milestone in the ongoing exploration efforts and highlights the potential for a dual mineral resource in the project area.

Figure 1: BrightRock Gold Corp. property boundary, locally mapped geology, historic mine location, and relative location in West Arizona, USA.

During the campaign, a total of 16 samples were collected across the historic adit and surface workings identified through past XRF surveys, and many samples assayed significant gold. The results returned gold concentrations as high as [11.6 grams per ton (0.34 oz per ton)] , demonstrating the strong mineralization present at the site.

Key Highlights of the Sampling Campaign:

Sample MO-031 returned a gold concentration of [11.55 g/t].

Samples were considered with a Au 0.10 ppm (100 ppb) cutoff. A total of 6 of 16 samples met this threshold representing 38% of total samples collected.

The highest grade observed was [11.6 g/t], indicating potential for high-grade gold zones within the Midnight Owl Project area.

Dual-Commodity Potential: The results suggest a unique opportunity for BrightRock to explore both lithium and gold resources within the same project, further increasing shareholder value.

LINK TO THE FULL REPORT: CLICK HERE

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of BrightRock, commented:

"We are thrilled by these results. While our primary focus remains on lithium, the discovery of significant gold concentrations is a welcome and exciting development. This strengthens our belief in the immense potential of the Midnight Owl property. We will now look into expanding our exploration activities to better understand the full scope of these findings and the potential synergies between lithium and gold extraction."

Next Steps

Based on the encouraging results, BrightRock plans to undertake further exploration activities to delineate the extent of both lithium and gold mineralization within the project area. In the coming months, the necessary 3rd party QP will initiate a detailed follow-up mapping program to determine mineralization controls, with the goal of developing a three-dimensional geological model on the entire 5000-acre project area. Upon completion of this program, Phase Two will comprise testing this model by drilling, pursuant to completion of target delineation and securing the necessary drilling permit from the Bureau of Land Management.

The company is committed to advancing the Midnight Owl property responsibly, with a focus on delivering sustainable and long-term value to shareholders.

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 5040 acres, or 244 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

To learn more about BrightRock Gold Corp. Visit:

Corporate Website: http://brightrockgold.com/and/or https://northamericalithium.com/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/brightrock_corp

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightrock_gold_corp/

CONTACT:

BrightRock Gold Corporation

Phone 866-600-5444

brightrockgold@gmail.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

SOURCE: BrightRock Gold Corp.