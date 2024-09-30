International Paper Company: IP Celebrates World Rivers Day by Highlighting the Restoration of Wetlands in the Savannah Watershed, Helping At-Risk Species

SAVANNAH RIVER WATERSHED,SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / In honor of World Rivers Day, International Paper (IP) and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) are celebrating their longstanding collaboration through the Forestland Stewards Partnership. This partnership, supporting grantees like The Longleaf Alliance, underscores the critical intersection of water quality and sustainable forestry management to maintain healthy ecosystems for people and wildlife.

To safeguard water quality and protect vulnerable wildlife, an initiative is underway to restore the ephemeral and seasonal wetlands embedded within the longleaf pine forests of the Savannah River watershed in South Carolina. These critical wetlands, which play a vital role in filtering water and providing habitat for at-risk species, have degraded over time, threatening the ecosystem and the drinking water supply for over 500,000 residents in the area.

The restoration project, led by the University of Georgia's Savannah River Ecology Lab and supported by NFWF and IP's grantee, The Longleaf Alliance, focuses on revitalizing these wetlands and surrounding longleaf pine forests to improve their ecological function. Healthy, sustainable forests are key to maintaining water quality, and the restoration of these wetlands will help ensure the longevity of the watershed's health.

IP is also part of the Savannah River Clean Water Fund, which is working in the same area to protect and responsibly manage forests to improve water quality. The Fund is a collaborative initiative in partnership with The Nature Conservancy aimed at protecting and managing forests to safeguard water quality across the Savannah River Watershed.

These wetlands and longleaf pine forests are crucial for filtering water that flows into the Savannah River, a significant source of drinking water for the region. They also provide critical habitats for rare amphibian species, such as the gopher frog, which spend much of their life in the upland forests but rely on the seasonal pools for reproduction. However, the longleaf pine ecosystem has suffered due to fire suppression and other factors, leading to the degradation of these wetlands and a decline in the gopher frog population.

"On World Rivers Day, we are proud to stand with our partners and grantees who help restore the forestry landscape," said Sophie Beckham, IP Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. "At International Paper, we recognize that healthy forests and wetlands are the backbone of thriving ecosystems and vital water resources. Our commitment to projects like restoring the Savannah River watershed will ensure that these critical ecosystems continue to provide clean water and support diverse wildlife for generations to come."

These restoration efforts are part of a broader initiative to help landowners manage their forests sustainably. By encouraging practices that support water quality and wildlife, NFWF, IP, and their partners aim to restore and maintain healthy forests, ensuring they continue to provide critical ecosystems, especially for rare amphibian species like gopher frogs. Healthy forests, particularly those in the longleaf pine ecosystem, are essential for protecting water resources and preserving biodiversity.

###

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com/.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,800 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $10 billion. NFWF is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at nfwf.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company