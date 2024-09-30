SPAN Enterprises Launches TaxExemptBonds, A Seamless Solution for Managing Tax Exempt Bonds and 8038-CP Filings

Tax-exempt bonds are debt securities issued by government entities, such as state or local governments, to finance public projects like infrastructure, schools, and hospitals. The interest earned by investors from these bonds is exempt from federal income taxes, and in some cases, state and local taxes as well.

Challenges Addressed and Solved by TaxExemptBonds

Managing tax-exempt bonds can be challenging, especially when filing form 8038-CP to claim refundable credit payments from the IRS. With the IRS mandating the e-filing for 8038-CP starting in 2024, finding a reliable solution is essential for bond issuers such as financial institutions and government entities.

SPAN Enterprises, a leading software development company based in Rock Hill, SC, has introduced a cloud-based e-filing solution exclusively designed to simplify Form 8038-CP filings and credit claims for tax-exempt bonds.

TaxExemptBonds presents a comprehensive solution that resolves this pain point for the organizations, financial institutions, and government entities responsible for maintaining compliance with and claiming interest payments on tax-exempt bonds.

An Overview of TaxExemptBonds

The TaxExemptBonds application allows clients to securely track and maintain their bonds in a centralized location, stay on schedule with automatic reminders, and ensure timely credit payments, streamlining the management process for tax-exempt bonds.

TaxExemptBonds offers two different options, accommodating both clients that require a high volume of tax-exempt bonds with frequent Form 8038-CP filings and those that only need to manage a few bonds with occasional Form 8038-CP filings.

TaxExemptBond Manager - Efficiently manage tax-exempt bonds for multiple entities in one place. Add reporting authorities and bond details once, and generate 8038-CP forms for future interest payments automatically. Automated reminders for payment dates ensure you never miss a deadline, reducing repetitive data entry.

'Quick File' Option - Use the Quick E-file option for a streamlined approach to preparing, reviewing, and transmitting Form 8038-CP directly to the IRS. Enter the necessary information directly on the form and receive instant status updates via email and text notifications.

A Closer Look At the Form 8038-CP Filing Process

With TaxExemptBonds , the 8038-CP filing process has never been more streamlined, secure, or intuitive. Clients can file in just 3 simple steps:

Provide the Bond Information - This includes the reporting authority, the entity receiving payment, CUSIP number, interest payment frequency, etc. Complete Form 8038-CP - The system will guide clients through the filing process to enter the required information. Transmit Form 8038-CP to the IRS - After reviewing the information in the form and making any needed updates, clients can proceed to make their payment or apply prepaid credits and transmit the form to the IRS.

Advanced Features that Power TaxExemptBonds:

Reviewers and Approvers: TaxExemptBonds enables seamless collaboration by allowing board members or higher authorities to securely review and approve 8038-CP forms within a secure portal.

E-Signing Options: TaxExemptBonds streamlines the process for tax professionals to obtain their clients' e-signatures on Form 8553-TE.

Free Schedule A: If required, clients can easily complete Schedule A during the 8038-CP filing process.

Internal Audit Check: Forms are checked for accuracy using the IRS Business Rules.

Free Retransmission: Correct and retransmit any rejected 8038-CP Forms.

Amendments: TaxExemptBonds supports filing amendments for Form 8038-CP.

Advanced Security: The TaxExemptBonds application is backed by the highest security standards as an IRS-authorized, SOC 2 Certified e-file provider.

Dedicated Customer Support - Clients have access to real-time assistance through phone, email, and live chat, ensuring prompt support whenever it's needed.

For more information, visit and create a free account at taxexemptbonds.org .

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxExemptBonds , TaxBandits , ACAwise , ExpressExtension , 123PayStubs , and TruckLogics .

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Marketing Manager, at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

###

SOURCE: TaxExemptBonds