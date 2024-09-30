EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 23-27 September 2024



30-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc release, 30 September 2024 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 23-27 September 2024 Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 9 September 2024, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 23.09.2024 NL0000235190 79,692 131.7651 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 24.09.2024 NL0000235190 49,931 134.5196 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 25.09.2024 NL0000235190 47,187 133.6203 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 26.09.2024 NL0000235190 70,332 134.3462 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 27.09.2024 NL0000235190 67,849 133,7273 XPAR TOTAL 314,991 133.4786

The total number of shares purchased under the programme from 9 September 2024 up to 27 September 2024 amounts to 1,073,771 shares and the total consideration of those purchases amounts to € 140,965,690.32. Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback . Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 531 08 58 26

rod.stone@airbus.com







