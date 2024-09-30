EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 30 September 2024
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 23-27 September 2024
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
The total number of shares purchased under the programme from 9 September 2024 up to 27 September 2024 amounts to 1,073,771 shares and the total consideration of those purchases amounts to € 140,965,690.32.
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback.
