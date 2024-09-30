Company ranks on this year's list with a three-year revenue growth of 124%

Generis Group, a global leader in business-to-business event organization, is proud to announce its inclusion in The Globe and Mail's 2024 ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Generis Group once again earned a spot on this year's list with a remarkable three-year revenue growth of 124%, demonstrating the company's consistent growth and resilience in a competitive industry.

"It's an incredible milestone to be recognized once again," said Francesco Scalzo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Generis Group. "Our continued growth is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients, as well as the strategic expansion we've embarked upon in both North America and Europe."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," said Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

Since 2022, Generis Group has made significant investments to expand its presence in Europe, establishing an office in Berlin. The company has successfully hosted five business summits in the European market and plans to increase that number to six in 2025. Alongside this expansion, Generis Group is gearing up for new product launches in North America, complementing its existing portfolio of ten business summits in the U.S.

"The expansion into Europe has opened new horizons for us," added Jason Cheddie, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer at Generis Group. "Our ability to adapt and thrive in new markets, while maintaining the quality and impact of our events worldwide, is a reflection of our team's expertise and agility."

The full 2024 ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies is available in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and online at www.tgam.ca/topgrowing. This program celebrates entrepreneurial success by recognizing companies that demonstrate sustained revenue growth, positioning them as leaders in their respective industries.

About Generis Group

Generis Group is an award-winning, full-service B2B event organizer, committed to empowering executives worldwide to network, learn, and thrive through a dynamic portfolio of industry-leading summits. With expertise spanning aerospace and defense, automotive, food and beverage, packaging, pharma and biopharma, supply chain, manufacturing, medical devices, and information technology and cybersecurity, Generis Group fosters innovation, collaboration, and strategic growth across the globe. Discover more at www.generisgp.com.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading national discussions and driving policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning business coverage, Report on Business magazine reaches millions of readers each month.

