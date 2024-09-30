Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2024 18:14 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital New Investment Opportunity in Dallas Fort Worth

114 Units, in DFW metroplex

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Viking Capital, a leader in multifamily real estate investments, is thrilled to announce its latest investment opportunity in the rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro area. With DFW ranked as the #1 market for domestic migration and population growth over the past two years, Viking Capital is tapping into the region's surging rental demand with a new Build-to-Rent (BTR) asset offering.

The Townhomes at BlueBonnet

The Townhomes at BlueBonnet



The Townhomes at BlueBonnet Trails is a BTR community with 114 units designed to meet the needs of today's affluent tenant base. These properties combine the comfort and spaciousness of single-family homes - offering features like large square footage, front yards, attached garages, and home offices for the growing work-from-home population - with the investment benefits of multifamily real estate. By offering multiple units, these properties drive operational efficiency and cost savings through economies of scale for property management, while extended lease agreements ensure consistent tenant demand.

"We're witnessing a new evolution in the rental market, particularly in high-growth areas like DFW," said Chris Parrinello, Director of Investor Relations at Viking Capital. "The Build-to-Rent model combines the best features of single-family homes with the financial advantages of multifamily properties, making this a highly attractive investment for those looking to seize on DFW's explosive growth."

As the Sunbelt region continues to grow in population, DFW stands out as a focal point for investors. Demand for high-quality rental homes in this market is at an all-time high, driven by the area's robust job market, strong population inflows, and excellent quality of life. With the region ranked as the #1 market for investor property returns in 2023, Viking Capital's latest offering represents a unique opportunity to capitalize on these dynamics.

"At Viking Capital, our goal is to provide accredited investors with access to institutional-grade opportunities in high-growth markets," added Chris Parrinello. "This new BTR community offers a chance to invest in a sector rapidly gaining momentum while delivering strong cash-flow potential."

Accredited investors are invited to join Viking Capital on October 1st at 7 PM to learn more about this exciting opportunity. This exclusive event will provide insights into the asset's performance potential and Viking Capital's broader strategy for growth in the DFW area.

Join us and learn more: https://go.vikingcapllc.com/bluebonnet-trails

About Viking Capital
Viking Capital is a premier multifamily investment firm specializing in providing accredited investors with access to institutional-quality real estate opportunities. Focusing on delivering risk-adjusted returns and wealth-building opportunities, Viking Capital has a proven track record of success in high-growth markets across the U.S.

Contact Information

Ashley Penrod
Director of Marketing
apenrod@vikingcapllc.com
2088599720

SOURCE: Viking Capital

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.