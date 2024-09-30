Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital New Investment Opportunity in Dallas Fort Worth

114 Units, in DFW metroplex

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Viking Capital, a leader in multifamily real estate investments, is thrilled to announce its latest investment opportunity in the rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro area. With DFW ranked as the #1 market for domestic migration and population growth over the past two years, Viking Capital is tapping into the region's surging rental demand with a new Build-to-Rent (BTR) asset offering.





The Townhomes at BlueBonnet





The Townhomes at BlueBonnet Trails is a BTR community with 114 units designed to meet the needs of today's affluent tenant base. These properties combine the comfort and spaciousness of single-family homes - offering features like large square footage, front yards, attached garages, and home offices for the growing work-from-home population - with the investment benefits of multifamily real estate. By offering multiple units, these properties drive operational efficiency and cost savings through economies of scale for property management, while extended lease agreements ensure consistent tenant demand.

"We're witnessing a new evolution in the rental market, particularly in high-growth areas like DFW," said Chris Parrinello, Director of Investor Relations at Viking Capital. "The Build-to-Rent model combines the best features of single-family homes with the financial advantages of multifamily properties, making this a highly attractive investment for those looking to seize on DFW's explosive growth."

As the Sunbelt region continues to grow in population, DFW stands out as a focal point for investors. Demand for high-quality rental homes in this market is at an all-time high, driven by the area's robust job market, strong population inflows, and excellent quality of life. With the region ranked as the #1 market for investor property returns in 2023, Viking Capital's latest offering represents a unique opportunity to capitalize on these dynamics.

"At Viking Capital, our goal is to provide accredited investors with access to institutional-grade opportunities in high-growth markets," added Chris Parrinello. "This new BTR community offers a chance to invest in a sector rapidly gaining momentum while delivering strong cash-flow potential."

Accredited investors are invited to join Viking Capital on October 1st at 7 PM to learn more about this exciting opportunity. This exclusive event will provide insights into the asset's performance potential and Viking Capital's broader strategy for growth in the DFW area.

Join us and learn more: https://go.vikingcapllc.com/bluebonnet-trails

About Viking Capital

Viking Capital is a premier multifamily investment firm specializing in providing accredited investors with access to institutional-quality real estate opportunities. Focusing on delivering risk-adjusted returns and wealth-building opportunities, Viking Capital has a proven track record of success in high-growth markets across the U.S.

Contact Information

Ashley Penrod

Director of Marketing

apenrod@vikingcapllc.com

2088599720

