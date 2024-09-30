Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
30.09.2024 18:14 Uhr
Climate First Bank Supports Communities Impacted by Hurricane Helene

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, has temporarily waived some fees on loans and overdraft fees on deposit accounts that were incurred between September 26, 2024, and October 31, 2024.

Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank



Details on financial relief for Climate First Bank customers include:

  • The bank will refund any overdraft or non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees incurred on consumer and commercial accounts from September 26 to October 31, 2024.

  • The bank will refund any late fees on consumer loans incurred from September 26 to October 31, 2024.

"As a community-driven institution, Climate First Bank is committed to providing timely financial relief to those affected by Hurricane Helene," Climate First Bank CEO and Founder, Ken LaRoe, said. "We're saddened to see the challenges that our communities are facing in the wake of such devastation, and we're here to support their rebuilding journey with compassion. We urge anyone who needs support during this difficult time to reach out to us."

"As sea levels continue to rise due to climate change, extreme weather events like hurricanes are only going to become more regular," Climate First Bank VP, Director of All Good Things, Lauren Dubé, said. "At Climate First Bank, we remain committed to a better future for our people and planet, and we continue to provide banking products that deliver positive outcomes for our environment and communities."

About Climate First Bank:

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member, and operationally net-zerosince it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals; read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

Contact Information

John Collins
Collins Strategy Group
john@collinssg.com
(917) 496-4587

Rachel Kent
Marketing Director
rachel.kent@climatefirstbank.com
5186693550

SOURCE: Climate First Bank

