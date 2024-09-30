Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
American Electric Power: AEP Completes Sale of AEP OnSite Partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has completed the sale of its distributed resources business, OnSite Partners, to funds advised by Basalt Infrastructure Partners LLC. AEP nets approximately $318 million in cash after taxes, transaction fees and other customary adjustments.

The sales agreement was announced in May 2024. The sale received necessary regulatory approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and federal clearance pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act of 1976.

About AEP

At American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, we understand that our customers and communities depend on safe, reliable and affordable power. Our nearly 16,000 employees operate and maintain more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines, the nation's largest electric transmission system, and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 6,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP is investing $43 billion over the next five years to make the electric grid cleaner and more reliable. We are on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and have a goal to achieve net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com

SOURCE American Electric Power

© 2024 PR Newswire
