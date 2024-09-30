SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions30 Signs New Partnership with Atlante for Installation of 50 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Spain

Solutions30 has entered into a strategic partnership with Atlante for the construction and installation of 50 fast Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) stations in southern Spain and Catalonia as an initial phase. This collaboration significantly expands the relationship that began in 2023 between Solutions30 and Atlante, highlighting their shared commitment to advancing sustainable mobility.



Under this contract, which is expected to strengthen over the next three years, Solutions30 will manage the entire project lifecycle, from permitting, to designing and deploying the EVC infrastructure.

This initiative aims to substantially increase EVC capacity in the region to meet the growing demand from electric vehicle users. It aligns with Spain's broader environmental goals by contributing to carbon emission reduction and promoting greener transportation solutions.

Gianluca Palmese, Head of Procurement at Atlante Iberia, highlighted the partnership's strengths: "Solutions 30 is a strategic partner with proven reliability and expertise in Spain and throughout Europe. Their extensive experience in the field ensures that our projects are executed with the highest standards of quality and efficiency."

José Costa, Head of the EVC Division at Solutions30 Iberia, emphasized the project's importance: "Atlante is one of our key clients in the sector. This project not only underlines the strength of our relationship but also our ability to deploy an ambitious roadmap for Spain today and in the future. By partnering with one of Europe's leaders in fast charging, we are reinforcing our position in a market that represents a major growth driver for the group."

About Solutions30 SE

The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

About Atlante Solutions

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet. Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, 100% enabled by renewables, and enhanced by energy storage and on-site photovoltaic. Operating since October 2021, Atlante has today more than 2,000 charging points online in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal. Leveraging on the technological heritage of the NHOA Group, including via collaboration with its sister company Free2move eSolutions, Atlante is a preferential network of the Stellantis automotive group and its customers. Atlante stations are fully interoperable and can be accessed by virtually any e-mobility app or charging card, and by any make and model of electric vehicles. For further information, go to www.atlante.energy

