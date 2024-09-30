Valoe Oyj: Valoe Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report January - June 2024

Valoe Corporation Half-Year Report 30 September 2024 at 19.10 Finnish time

THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR 2024 IN BRIEF

In January - September 2024, the net sales of Valoe Group, under the IFRS standards, were EUR about 0.2 million (in 2023 EUR 0.9 million). The EBITDA was about EUR -1.0 million (EUR -1.5 million), the EBIT was ca. EUR -1.7 million (EUR -2.4 million), and the profit for the period was ca. EUR -2.0 million (EUR -3.2 million). At the end of the reporting period, Valoe Group's equity ratio including capital loans was -47.6 per cent.

(-20.0 %).

The District Court of Pohjois-Savo decided on the commencement of the restructuring proceedings of Valoe Corporation on 22 January 2024.

Mr Pekka Jaatinen, Attorney, ("Administrator") submitted his preliminary report in accordance with the Restructuring of Enterprises Act on 22 February 2024. At the end of the reporting period, on 24 June 2024, the Administrator filed a proposal for the restructuring programme for the company with the North Savo District Court. The objective of the restructuring programme is to restore the Company's business, maintain its competitiveness in its industry and restructure the Company's debts only to the extent necessary to achieve the Company's restructuring objective. Valoe disclosed the main content of the restructuring programme proposal on 24 June 2024. As per the date of this Report, the restructuring programme proposal has not yet been confirmed.

On 27 May 2024, Valoe disclosed that the company's Board of Directors had discovered that the company had negative equity and had filed a notice of the loss of share capital with the Finnish Trade Register.

Valoe does not have an auditor and thus the company's financial statements for 2023 have not been audited. Therefore, the agenda items related to the financial statements, the use of the loss for 2023, the dividend payment, and the discharge were not discussed at the Annual General Meeting. It was resolved to adjourn the Annual General Meeting and postpone the discussion of the items above-mentioned, as well as the decision on the remuneration and election of the auditor, to a follow-up meeting. The Board of Directors will convene a follow-up meeting at a date to be announced later.

In a challenging financial situation, the company has continued temporary layoffs throughout the reporting period.

Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since 5 December 2023, which continues as per the date of this Review.

THE MAIN EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

In Valoe's restructuring proceedings, the deadline for submitting statements concerning the draft restructuring programme expired on 22 July 2024. However, the District Court of North Savo granted an extension to the deadline for submitting statements until 15 August 2024 in accordance with a request of a creditor. After the aforementioned extension period, the administrator will prepare the report on the claims and statements received under the Restructuring of Enterprises Act and, if necessary, propose changes to the draft restructuring programme.

At the end of July 2024, the company extended the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 until 30 September 2024. On 30 September 2024, the company extended the subscription period again until 31 December 2024.

In July 2024, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company filed a petition for Valoe's bankruptcy, which was withdrawn after Valoe paid its debt to Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company.

Mr. Jose Basso, Senior Vice President for Valoe's solar cell business in Lithuania, has filed for the company's bankruptcy. The application relates to claims arising from an agreement between the Company and Mr. Basso, with the claim amount being approximately EUR 60,000. The claims are disputed and Valoe has opposed the application. The agreement between the parties has been terminated on 31 May 2024.

MANAGING DIRECTOR IIKKA SAVISALO'S REPORT

Following a delay in the financing negotiations at the end of 2023, we commenced cutting operational costs sharply to reduce working capital needs. However, in December 2023, we had to file an application for restructuring. Our limited resources are now focused on serving the most promising client relationships. These include major accounts in the automotive industry and projects in the electronics and space industry. In the second quarter, Valoe delivered VIPV (vehicle-integrated Photovoltaics) prototypes to two prominent tier-1 suppliers. Both prototypes successfully met the targets set for the development phase.

Valoe also delivered prototypes of solar energy applications for portable electronics and constellation satellites. The customers included a major military and space company, as well as a prominent consumer electronics brand.

Despite the difficult financial situation, we managed to continue our operations and development work, focusing only on our key accounts. Nowadays, also the development activities have almost come to a halt.

We are actively negotiating with several domestic and foreign investors for financing solutions to support a restructuring program that will ensure the future of the company. However, these financing negotiations have taken longer than expected, which has increased the risk of suspending the restructuring proceedings.



VALOE'S FUTURE OUTLOOK

The delay in securing financing solutions casts a shadow over Valoe's future prospects, forcing the company to almost halt its operations for the time being. There is currently no certainty about the continuation of operations.

However, solar energy solutions for the automotive industry, electronics, and satellites require technology that significantly differs from conventional solar panels. This technology suits very well the company's capabilities. If a financing solution is secured, the company's strategy is clear: we will continue working with our key customers to bring products to the mass market. We believe that the first mass production agreements could be reached approximately in six months after securing financing.

We are currently negotiating several different financing options, some of which are very close to a resolution. However, if a financing solution is not found very soon, the restructuring proceedings may be interrupted, and the company could face bankruptcy.

MARKET GUIDANCE

Valoe will not disclose any market guidance for the financial year 2024 due to the restructuring proceedings.

FINANCIAL RESULT

Valoe Group's cumulative net sales for the first half of 2024 were about EUR 0.1 million. The net sales decreased by about 82 per cent compared to the previous year.

The following financials include Valoe Group's operations. The figures in brackets are comparison figures for the corresponding period in 2023 unless stated otherwise.

April - June 2024:

- Valoe Group's net sales was to EUR 0.07 million (In 2023: EUR 0.5 million).

- EBITDA was EUR -0.5 million (EUR -0.6 million).

- Operating profit was EUR -0.9 million (EUR -1.1 million).

- Profit for the period was EUR -0.9 million (EUR -1.4 million).

January - June 2024:

- Valoe Group's net sales decreased to EUR 0.2 million (In 2023: EUR 0.9 million).

- EBITDA was EUR -1.0 million (EUR -1.5 million).

- Operating profit was EUR -1.7 million (EUR -2.4 million).

- The profit before taxes was EUR -2.0 million (EUR -3.2 million).

- Profit for the period was EUR -2.0 million (EUR -3.2 million).

- Undiluted earnings per share were EUR -0.65 (EUR -1.41).

- Diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.65 (EUR -1.41).



FINANCING

Cash flow from business operations before investments in January - June was EUR -0.6 million (EUR -2.0 million). Trade receivables at the end of the reporting period were EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.4 million). Net financial items amounted to EUR 0.3 million (EUR 0.8 million). At the end of June, the equity ratio of Valoe Group was -82.6 per cent (-43.3 %) and equity per share was EUR -3.6 (EUR -2.9). The equity ratio including capital loans was -47.6 per cent (-20.0 %). At the end of the reporting period, the Group's liquid assets totalled EUR 0.01 million.

In July 2023, we issued a convertible bond of up to EUR 0.6 million. The Convertible Bond 1/2023 is a capital loan. On 15 August 2023, we first increased the maximum amount of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 to EUR 1.0 million, and then, on 3 November 2023, to EUR 3.0 million. At the end of the reporting period, on 21 December 2023, the subscription price of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 was reduced to EUR 0.74 and the subscription period was extended until 31 July 2024. At the end for September 2024, the subscription period has again been extended until 31 December 2024. The loan period shall commence on the payment date and expire on 30 June 2025. An annual interest of eight (8) percent shall be paid to the capital of the Convertible Bond. The promissory note holder of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 has the right to convert the promissory note into the shares of the company pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Bond 1/2023. The subscription price of one (1) share of the company shall be EUR 0.74 per share. The conversion period began on 1 December 2023 and expires on 30 June 2025.

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENTS

The Group's research and development costs amounted to EUR 1.1 million (EUR 1.8 million) during the reporting period.

Gross investments during January - June period amounted to EUR 7 thousand (EUR 1.2 million).

PERSONNEL

At the end of June 2024, the Group employed 42 (52) people, out of which 12 employees worked in Lithuania and the rest in Finland. During the reporting period, the Group's salaries and fees totalled EUR 0.6 million (EUR 1.1 million).

SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS

At the end of the reporting period, Valoe's share capital amounted to EUR 80,000.00 and the number of shares was 3,116,630. The company has one series of shares, which confer equal rights in the company. On 30 June 2024 Valoe had 29,590 treasury shares.

The company had a total of 16,859 shareholders at the end of June 2024, and 3.8 per cent of the shares were owned by foreigners. The ten largest shareholders held 31.8 per cent of the company's shares on 30 June 2024.

The largest shareholders on 28 June 2024

1 SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL) 184.642 5,9 2 NEFCO 115.741 3,7 3 INVESTMENT KETOUMAN OY 106.918 3,4 4 APTEEKKIEN ELÄKEKASSA 106.044 3,4 5 SAVISALO IIKKA 89.056 2,9 6 JOCER OY AB 88.169 2,8 7 OLLILA JORMA 82.063 2,6 8 OY INGMAN FINANCE AB 79.985 2,6 9 SAVISALO HANNU 77.877 2,5 10 EYEMAKER'S FINLAND OY 61.540 2,0 OTHERS 2.124.595 68,2 TOTAL 3.116.630 100,0

The members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO, either directly or through companies under their control, held a total of 267,134 shares in the company on 30 June 2024, representing about 8.6 per cent of the company's shares. At the end of the period Iikka Savisalo, Valoe's Managing Director, either directly or through companies under his control, held a total of 187,918 shares in the company.

Trading in the Valoe's shares has been suspended since 5 December 2023.

SHARE ISSUE AUTHORIZATIONS IN FORCE

The company has a share issue authorization in force granted by the Annual General Meeting 2024 according to which The Board of Directors is authorized to decide on a share issue with and/or without payment, either in one or in several occasions, including right to resolve on option rights and other rights entitling to shares pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act so that the number of new shares could increase by a total maximum amount of 4,500,000 shares. The authorization does not exclude the Board's right to decide also on directed issue of shares or option rights and other special rights. The authorization may be used for important arrangements from the company's point of view e.g. to strengthen the capital structure, to finance investments, for acquisitions and business transactions or other business arrangements, or to expand ownership structure, or for other purposes resolved by the Board involving a weighty financial reason for issuing shares or option rights or special rights entitling to shares pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The authorization is in force until 30 June 2025.

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Valoe's most significant risk is securing the necessary financing and its sufficiency. Restructuring proceedings were commenced at Valoe on 22 January 2024. The Administrator's preliminary report concludes that the company's business has potential that can be rehabilitated through the restructuring proceedings. However, the company's restructuring proceedings will require finding a financing solution for the duration of the proceedings. In addition, the company should find a financing or ownership solution to secure its operating conditions for a longer period of time. The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation has discovered that the company has negative equity and has filed a notice of the loss of share capital with the Finnish Trade Register on 27 May 2024. If the company fails to secure the necessary financing, the restructuring proceedings may have to be suspended, and the company may be declared bankrupt.

The Company's financial situation is critical and requires the rapid implementation of a sufficiently comprehensive financing solution. If a financing solution is not secured quickly enough, the restructuring process may be suspended, and the Company may be declared bankrupt.

The statements and projections in this Report and in Valoe's strategy are targeted to the future and based on the management's current estimates. Therefore, they involve risks and uncertainty by their nature and may be affected by changes in the general financial situation and in Valoe's and its customers' business environment.

In Mikkeli, 30 September 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

Further information:

Iikka Savisalo, CEO

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, Iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited) 1 000 EUR 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 1-12/2023 Net sales 167 910 1 108 Cost of sales -242 -870 -1 384 Gross profit -75 40 -276 Other operating income 29 43 69 Product development expenses -1 054 -1 778 -3 190 Sales and marketing expenses -120 -207 -354 Administrative expenses -520 -448 -884 Other operating expenses 0 -30 -144 Operating profit -1 741 -2 380 -4 779 Financial income 0 0 1 Financial expenses -276 -846 -1 998 Profit before taxes -2 016 -3 225 -6 776 Income taxes 0 0 0 Profit/loss for the period -2 016 -3 225 -6 776 Profit/loss attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company -2 016 -3 225 -6 776 Earnings/share (basic), eur -0,65 -1,41 -2,58 Earnings/share (diluted), eur -0,65 -1,41 -2,58 Total comprehensive income for the period -2 016 -3 225 -6 776 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company -2 016 -3 225 -6 776 THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024 1 000 EUR 4-6/2024 4-6/2023 1-12/2023 Net sales 65 498 1 108 Operating profit -507 -628 -3 218 EBIDTA -893 -1 059 -4 779 Profit/loss for the period -934 -1 354 -6 776

Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited) 1 000 EUR 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 842 11 293 11 222 Consolidated goodwill 441 441 441 Other intangible assets 894 1 628 1 283 Available-for-sale investment 9 9 9 Non-current receivables 336 336 336 Total non-current assets 12 523 13 708 13 292 Current assets Inventories 363 392 330 Trade and other non-interest-bearing receivables 590 1 794 953 Cash and cash equivalents 12 15 3 Total current assets 965 2 200 1 286 Total assets 13 488 15 908 14 577 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company Share capital 80 80 80 Other reserves 38 736 37 691 38 736 Retained earnings -49 857 -44 423 -47 890 Total equity -11 042 -6 652 -9 075 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans 5 444 6 606 6 248 Non-current subordinated loans 777 0 446 Other non-current liabilities 0 505 252 Total non-current liabilities 6 221 7 111 6 946 Current liabilities Current interest-bearing liabilities 7 689 6 589 6 790 Current subordinated loans 3 904 3 583 3 904 Trande and other payables 6 612 5 172 5 907 Current provisions 104 104 104 Total current liabilities 18 309 15 449 16 706 Total liabilities 24 530 22 560 23 652 Equity and liabilities total 13 488 15 908 14 577

Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited) 1 000 EUR 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 1-12/2023 Cash flow from operating activities Income statement profit/loss before taxes -2 016 -3 225 -6 776 Non-monetary items adjusted on income statement Depreciation and impairment + 776 847 1 561 Unrealized exchange rate gains (-) and losses (+) +/- 0 0 1 Other non-cash transactions +/- 3 0 88 Financial income and expense + 275 846 1 996 Total cash flow before change in working capital -962 -1 533 -3 129 Change in working capital Increase (-) / decrease (+) in inventories -33 -31 31 Increase (-) / decrease (+) in trade and other receivables 21 -379 -83 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in trade and other payables 458 172 846 Change in working capital 445 -238 794 Adjustment of financial items and taxes to cash-based accounting Interest paid - 31 225 220 Other financial items - 8 12 29 Financial items and taxes -39 -237 -249 NET CASH FLOW FROM BUSINESS OPERATIONS -556 -2 008 -2 584 CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments in tangible and intangible assets - 7 152 358 Grants received + 297 0 0 NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENTS 289 -152 -358 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Financing arrangement with Winance and Riverfort + 0 2 564 2 554 Proceeds from non-current borrowings + 350 0 500 Proceeds from current borrowings + 143 351 818 Repayment of current borrowings - 218 975 1 162 NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 276 1 940 2 709 INCREASE (+) OR DECREASE (-) IN CASH FLOW 9 -221 -233

Consolidated statement of changes in equity (unaudited) 1 000 EUR Share capital Distributable non-restricted equity fund Retained earnings Total equity 31.12.2023 80 38 736 -47 890 -9 075 Profit/loss for the period - - -2 016 -2 016 Translation difference, comprehensive income - - 0 0 Transactions with owners: Own equity component of the convertible bond 0 0 49 49 30.6.2024 80 38 736 -49 857 -11 042 1 000 EUR Share capital Distributable non-restricted equity fund Retained earnings Total equity 31.12.2022 80 34 694 -41 051 -6 277 Profit/loss for the period - - -3 225 -3 225 Translation difference, comprehensive income - - 0 0 Transactions with owners: Sale of own shares - Winance 0 465 0 465 Riverfort and other arrangements 0 775 0 775 Own equity component of the convertible bond 0 0 -146 -146 30.6.2023 80 37 691 -44 423 -6 652

Key figures (unaudited) 1 000 EUR 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 1-12/2023 Net sales 167 910 1 108 Operating profit -1 741 -2 380 -4 779 % of net sales -1045,1 % -261,5 % -431,3 % EBITDA -965 -1 533 -3 218 % of net sales -579,2 % -168,5 % -290,4 % Profit before taxes -2 016 -3 225 -6 776 % of net sales -1210,5 % -354,5 % -611,5 % Balance Sheet value 13 488 15 908 14 577 Equity ratio, % -82,6 % -43,3 % -62,3 % Net gearing, % neg. neg. neg. Gross investments 7 1 191 1 622 % of net sales 4,3 % 130,9 % 146,4 % Research and development costs 1 054 1 778 3 190 % of net sales 633,0 % 195,4 % 287,9 % Order book 58 192 58 Personnel on average 22 52 48 Personnel at the end of the period 42 52 54 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 6 612 5 172 5 907 Interest-bearing liabilities 17 814 17 284 17 640 Share key indicators Earnings/share (basic) -0,65 -1,41 -2,58 Earnings/share (diluted) -0,65 -1,41 -2,58 Equity/share -3,54 -2,91 -3,45 P/E ratio n/a -3,97 -0,36 Highest price n/a 12,00 12,00 Lowest price n/a 4,20 0,55 Average price n/a 6,20 3,61 Closing price (*) 0,93 5,60 0,93 Market capitalisation, at the end of the period, MEUR 2,9 14,5 2,9 *Share trading was suspended on December 5, 2023 after the company submitted a debt restructuring application. Calculation of Key Figures EBITDA, %: Operating profit + depreciation + impairment Net sales Equity ratio, %: Total equity x 100 Total assets - advances received Net gearing, %: Interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities x 100 Shareholders' equity + non-controlling interests Earnings/share (EPS): Profit/loss for the period to the owner of the parent company Average number of shares adjusted for share issue at the end of the financial year Equity/share: Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company Undiluted number of shares on the balance sheet date P/E ratio: Price on the balance sheet date Earnings per share

Related party transactions (unaudited) The Group has sold and purchased goods and services from companies in which the majority holding and/or power of decision granting control of the company is held by members of the Group's related parties. Sales of goods and services carried out with related parties are based on market prices. The Group entered into the following transactions with related parties: 1 000 EUR 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 1-12/2023 Sales of goods and services Savcor Oy - production services 18 0 0 Total 18 0 0 Purchases of goods and services SCI Invest Oy - rent 0 24 36 Basso J., business management services in Lithuania 50 61 118 SCI-Finance Oy - marketing and administration services 52 36 100 Savcor Technologies Oy - marketing and admin services 52 52 107 Savcor Oy - financial management services 3 8 13 ISC Bioheat Oy - marketing services 0 0 10 Others 0 4 4 Total 157 185 388 Interest expenses and other financial expenses SCI-Finance Oy 63 90 127 Savcor Technologies Oy 0 3 9 Savcor Oy 2 1 4 Others 0 1 1 Total 65 95 141 Other current liabilities to related parties 216 120 211 Current interest payable to related parties 24 9 22 Trade payables and other non-interest-bearing liabilities to related parties 1 164 436 929 Trade and other current receivables from related parties 56 37 38 Savcor Technologies Oy and Savcor Face Ltd are companies under control of Iikka Savisalo, Valoe's CEO, Hannu Savisalo, Valoe's Chairman of the Board and Tuukka Savisalo, Valoe's Management Team Member. Savcor Oy is a company under control of Iikka Savisalo, Valoe's CEO and Hannu Savisalo, Valoe's Chairman of the Board. SCI-Finance Oy is a company under control of Hannu Savisalo, Valoe's Chairman of the Board. SCI Invest Oy is a company under control of Iikka Savisalo, Valoe's CEO and Tuukka Savisalo, Valoe's Managment Team Member. 1 000 EUR 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 1-12/2023 Wages and remuneration Salaries of the management and Board 238 190 447

Fair values (unaudited) Carrying amount Fair value 1 000 EUR 30.6.2024 30.6.2024 Financial assets Available-for-sale investments 9 9 Trade and other receivables 590 590 Cash and cash equivalents 12 12 Financial liabilities R&D loans, non-current 5 444 5 444 Non-current subordinated loans 777 777 Current subordinated loan 3 904 3 904 Loans from financial institutions, current 5 045 5 045 R&D loan, current 1 560 1 560 Other loans, current 486 486 Other liabilities, current 597 597 Trade payables and other non-interest-bearing liabilities 3 400 3 400 The fair value of non-current liabilities is expected to correspond to the carrying amount and recognized to their fair value when recorded. There has been no significant change in common interest rate after the withdrawal of the loans. Other current liabilities include EUR 0.5 million of liabilities arising from the IFRS 16 standard. The company filed an application for restructuring on 5 December 2023 and the District Court of Pohjois-Savo, Finland, decided on the commencement of the restructuring proceedings on 22 January 2024. Debts incurred before December 5, 2023 will be processed in accordance with the restructuring program.

Change in intangible and tangible assets (unaudited) 1 000 EUR 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Includes tangible assets, consolidated goodwill and other intangible assets Carrying amount, beginning of period 12 946 13 062 13 062 Depreciation and impairment -776 -847 -1 561 Additions 7 1 155 1 453 Disposals 0 -8 -8 Carrying amount, end of period 12 177 13 362 12 946 The assets and liabilities of the contracts have been recognized in IFRS 16 leases and properties at the date of transition 1 Jan 2019.