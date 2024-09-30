Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
WKN: A1JX9C | ISIN: BE0974265945 | Ticker-Symbol: 59FE
Frankfurt
30.09.24
08:10 Uhr
14,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2024 18:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - Results for the first half of 2024

30 September 2024 18:00 CET - Information on key events in the first half of 2024 and their impact on the financial situation of Fluxys Belgium

  • Regulated revenue totals €296.7 million (first half of 2023: €309.3 million) and net profit is up to €40.6 million (first half of 2023: €34.5 million)
  • New tariff methodology 2024-2027 comes into force
  • Continued high volumes to Germany and the Netherlands and storage totally full
  • L/H conversion finalised
  • Additional transmission capacity completely future-proof
  • New long-term capacity booked at Zeebrugge LNG Terminal
  • 14th package of sanctions against Russia
  • On course for first hydrogen and/or CO2 transmission capacity in 2026
  • Fluxys hydrogen appointed hydrogen network operator in Belgium
  • Fluxys c-grid candidate CO2 network operator
  • On track for our own climate neutrality

Click in the attachement below to acces the full press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ffa8326-52ce-4fd9-a081-f9e950c11ec0


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
