VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com completes another year of strong profitable growth and acquires a second logistics platform

Press release

A 2023-2024 financial year marked by double-digit growth and exemplary profitability in a persistently sluggish environment for the furniture and fittings sector;

The outlook remains solid, with international expansion, the growing power of the marketplace and the relaunch of the Habitat brand;

Vente-unique.com is equipping itself to continue its development with the preparation of a second logistics platform, which will double the Group's capacity by 2026.

30 September 2024. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, looks back on the main highlights of the 2023-2024 financial year and looks to the future with confidence, announcing the preparation of a second logistics platform.

A financial year marked by a strong level of activity, in line with objectives

Despite the sluggish economic climate still affecting the furniture market, Vente-unique.com has once again stood out for its strong sales momentum and continued double-digit growth. As a reminder, gross merchandise volume for the first 9 months of the financial year rose sharply by 17.7% to €172.6m, driven by strong international performances and the continued expansion of the marketplace.

As its 2023-2024 financial year draws to a close today, Vente-unique.com is already in a position to confirm that it will be able to meet its annual outlook, namely double-digit annual growth in gross merchandise volume and another year of profitable growth.

New stages in the construction of the Group

The financial year was also marked by the resumption of online operations for the Habitat brand in the spring and its gradual relaunch from the start of the 2024 academic year. The new collection will be launched gradually between now and the end of the year, with the aim of winning back the public with items in the tradition of the iconic brand, that of accessible premium. Habitat's expansion is planned throughout 2025 and will be based on Vente-unique.com's strengths, namely its expertise in the supply chain, its digital culture and its recognised customer service.

Over the year, Vente-unique.com worked to become a Group that is now capable of addressing the main segments of the furniture market, with numerous synergies enabling significant economies of scale to be achieved in the interests of profitability and customer satisfaction.

The development of this virtuous model means that the Group is confident about the future, and still has a number of levers for growth, notably through the commissions generated by its marketplace, the logistics services offered to third-party sellers (fulfilment) and retail media from 2025 onwards.

Vente-unique.com shows confidence in its growth trajectory by doubling its logistics capacity by 2026

In this favourable context, Vente-unique.com is announcing the acquisition of a second 62,000 m² logistics platform in Montbeugny, near Moulins (in the Allier department), under a lease in future state of completion (BEFA). This major new logistics site will enable the Group to significantly increase its logistics flow processing capacity from autumn 2025 and double its current capacity by 2026.

With this second platform after Amblainville (Oise), Vente-unique.com intends to support the sustained organic growth of the Group's activities in France and Europe and offer its logistics services to third-party sellers in the home furnishings sector.

The Group is thus demonstrating its confidence in its ability to pursue regular growth year after year and is giving itself the means to meet its ambitions.

Next publication: revenues for the 2023-2024 financial year, Wednesday 13 November 2024

For more information: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr + 33 1 53 67 36 79 + 33 1 53 67 36 32

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmlpYJRrZprJyZ+fZ5ubbmpqa5hjmmiWl2qVyJeblMqaap9mnZhlZpmYZnFplWVo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88002-vu_cp_bilan-et-perspectives_eng_vdef.pdf