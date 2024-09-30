Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2024 18:26 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Founding Fathers Products Presents American Legion With $75,000 Donation

Minnesota Company Continues to Donate Portion of Profits from the Sales of Coffee & Pet Treats

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Continuing their mission of supporting American military families, Founding Fathers Products recently presented American Legion with another significant donation. The presentation took place at American Legion's National Convention with Founding Fathers Products founder, Phil Knutsen and National Commander Seehafer.

The donation is the most recent display of the company's ongoing commitment of giving back to organizations such as American Legion. Founding Fathers Products continues to increase distribution and the availability of their products, most recently through a retail and online partnership with Dollar General.

"We are honored to be able to continue supporting American Legion with our company's continued success," said Phil Knutsen, CEO of Founding Fathers Products. "Our valuable partnerships with reputable retail organizations like Dollar General allow us to continue our mission. They are the reason we're able to give back."

Founding Fathers Coffee is currently available at Dollar General, Walmart.com, Amazon.com and select retail locations across the U.S. Founding Fathers Pet Treats are also available at Amazon.com and select retail locations. For more information on Founding Fathers Products, visit www.foundingfathersproducts.com.

About Founding Fathers

Established in 2009 by Minnesota entrepreneur Phil Knutsen, the mission of Founding Fathers is to keep America strong one product at a time by providing the best American-made products aligned with the principles and values that made the United States the greatest country in the world. Founding Fathers Products will donate 50 percent of profits from the sale of its goods to support military troops and their families. For more information, visit www.foundingfatherscoffees.com.

Contact Information

Bruce Evans
BEDD Head Media
bruce@beddheadmedia.com
612-209-4593

SOURCE: Founding Fathers Products

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.