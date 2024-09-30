Founding Fathers Products Presents American Legion With $75,000 Donation

Minnesota Company Continues to Donate Portion of Profits from the Sales of Coffee & Pet Treats

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Continuing their mission of supporting American military families, Founding Fathers Products recently presented American Legion with another significant donation. The presentation took place at American Legion's National Convention with Founding Fathers Products founder, Phil Knutsen and National Commander Seehafer.

The donation is the most recent display of the company's ongoing commitment of giving back to organizations such as American Legion. Founding Fathers Products continues to increase distribution and the availability of their products, most recently through a retail and online partnership with Dollar General.

"We are honored to be able to continue supporting American Legion with our company's continued success," said Phil Knutsen, CEO of Founding Fathers Products. "Our valuable partnerships with reputable retail organizations like Dollar General allow us to continue our mission. They are the reason we're able to give back."

Founding Fathers Coffee is currently available at Dollar General, Walmart.com, Amazon.com and select retail locations across the U.S. Founding Fathers Pet Treats are also available at Amazon.com and select retail locations. For more information on Founding Fathers Products, visit www.foundingfathersproducts.com.

About Founding Fathers

Established in 2009 by Minnesota entrepreneur Phil Knutsen, the mission of Founding Fathers is to keep America strong one product at a time by providing the best American-made products aligned with the principles and values that made the United States the greatest country in the world. Founding Fathers Products will donate 50 percent of profits from the sale of its goods to support military troops and their families. For more information, visit www.foundingfatherscoffees.com.

Contact Information

Bruce Evans

BEDD Head Media

bruce@beddheadmedia.com

612-209-4593

SOURCE: Founding Fathers Products

View the original press release on newswire.com.