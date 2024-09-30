AFT Pharmaceuticals has taken another major step in extending its international footprint, with the signing of an exclusive license agreement for Maxigesic IV in China, the second-largest pharma market globally after the US. The agreement has been signed with Xizang Weixinkang Pharmaceutical, a major hospitals injectables focused company, and includes an upfront payment of US$300k along with development and sales-related milestones and royalty payments. Partner Hyloris Pharmaceuticals is entitled to a minority share of the payment, which we believe will be 35%, in line with the deal structure with Hikma in the US. China is a key lever for AFT's international growth efforts, and we expect Maxigesic IV to be AFT's second product to be launched in the country, following the anticipated launch of Crystaderm in Q4 CY24.

