30.09.2024 18:50 Uhr
State of Washington Approves SCS Global Services As a Verifier for Their Cap-and-invest Offset Program

Program requires that offset projects must result in verifiable and quantifiable GHG reductions

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / SCS Global Services (SCS), an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, has been approved as a verification body for offset projects under the state of Washington's Cap-and-Invest Program.

Established by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), Cap-and-Invest sets a limit on overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the state and requires businesses to obtain allowances equal to their covered emissions. Businesses that are subject to the CCA also have the option to cover a small portion of their emissions using offset credits generated by approved projects.

The program requires that offset projects must result in GHG reductions that are real, permanent, quantifiable, verifiable, and enforceable. These offset projects must be verified by an independent third party before credits can be issued.

With over 30 years of experience in carbon footprint measurement and greenhouse gas verification, SCS will provide third-party verification and validation services to organizations seeking Cap-and-Invest verification.

"SCS Global Services is happy to add Washington's Cap-and-Invest offset program to our portfolio of carbon offset project verifications. With our extensive experience as one of the first verifiers for California's Cap and Trade Offset Program, we look forward to extending our expertise and services to our clients in the state of Washington," said Christie Pollet-Young, Vice President of Climate.

SCS currently verifies domestic and international offset projects under multiple different crediting programs, including those under Verra, CAR, ACR, and CARB. By adding Washington's new program to our portfolio of verification services, we hope to expand our offerings to customers while providing high quality and high integrity verification under the Cap-and-Invest program.

READ MORE

About Department of Ecology, State of Washington:

To learn more please visit: Offsets - Washington State Department of Ecology

About SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
