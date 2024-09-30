DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 30-Sep-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 30/09/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 10,576 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 752.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 746.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 751.6732

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 39,682,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,876,935 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 35,805,404. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

30 September 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 30 September 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 751.6732 10,576

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 2000 752.00 09:37:28 00071565081TRLO0 XLON 9 752.00 09:38:06 00071565092TRLO0 XLON 1 752.00 11:00:16 00071567413TRLO0 XLON 3500 752.00 11:12:37 00071567627TRLO0 XLON 224 752.00 11:12:37 00071567628TRLO0 XLON 99 752.00 11:12:42 00071567629TRLO0 XLON 68 752.00 11:12:42 00071567630TRLO0 XLON 109 752.00 11:12:44 00071567631TRLO0 XLON 150 752.00 11:12:47 00071567632TRLO0 XLON 112 752.00 11:12:59 00071567642TRLO0 XLON 1147 752.00 11:21:04 00071567821TRLO0 XLON 3 752.00 11:48:14 00071568430TRLO0 XLON 1521 752.00 12:04:56 00071568822TRLO0 XLON 353 752.00 12:04:56 00071568823TRLO0 XLON 503 752.00 12:09:56 00071568968TRLO0 XLON 30 752.00 12:09:57 00071568969TRLO0 XLON 36 752.00 12:09:57 00071568970TRLO0 XLON 135 752.00 12:09:57 00071568971TRLO0 XLON 340 746.00 16:35:16 00071578243TRLO0 XLON 74 746.00 16:35:16 00071578242TRLO0 XLON 92 746.00 16:35:16 00071578241TRLO0 XLON 55 746.00 16:35:16 00071578240TRLO0 XLON 15 746.00 16:35:16 00071578239TRLO0 XLON

