Artel, LLC: Cydecor Acquires Artel, a Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Communication Systems That Ensure Secure Connectivity Worldwide

Cydecor Bolsters Technical Capabilities and Expands Mission-Critical Offerings with its Acquisition of Artel. The transaction marks Cydecor's fourth acquisition in the past few years.

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Cydecor, Inc., an award-winning veteran-owned business that delivers mission-enabling technology solutions to national security and defense agencies, today announced that it has acquired Artel LLC from TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm.

Based in Herndon, Virginia, Artel has served as a trusted provider of network solutions to the U.S. Government for more than 30 years. In addition to delivering global, complex satellite and terrestrial communications solutions, the company offers professional IT services and a full portfolio of Cyber Security/Risk Management services. The company provides and supports terrestrial capacity on five continents, furnishes satellite bandwidth to the DoD, and owns and operates a Network Operations Center (NOC) that provides 24x7x365 mission-critical support.

Cydecor is committed to becoming a premier national security leader that delivers mission-enabling technology and solutions to national security and defense agencies. Cydecor has established leading services in several core business and mission areas to include data & analytics, software development, and mission support. The combination of Cydecor and Artel links together solutions and capabilities that enhance the ability to deliver reliable and secure offerings to a more diverse customer set.

"The acquisition of Artel broadens and deepens our offerings while enhancing our ability to serve as an end-to-end solution provider for national security technology. Artel has a wonderful reputation for delivering excellence to the customer," said Nader Elguindi, President and CEO of Cydecor.

"We are excited to join the Cydecor family. Their mission focus, domain expertise, attention to partnership, and deep customer relationships will translate to capability that expands Artel's ability to serve the customer with increased access," said Paul Domorski, President and CEO of Artel.

About Cydecor

Cydecor is an award-winning veteran-owned business that delivers differentiated innovations in mission systems and business platforms. The company leverages leading-edge secure systems and software development, backed by industry-leading subject matter expertise, and business intelligence to enable decision-support for ever-evolving national security challenges. Cydecor has successfully modernized government systems and transformed the capabilities of its customers by closely aligning its deep mission expertise with advanced technological capabilities that translate into automated and accelerated solutions at scale.

About Artel

Artel serves as a leading provider of telecommunications and technology support services delivering cost-effective, on-time, reliable communications services, cybersecurity, and IT solutions. The company delivers terrestrial connectivity and global SATCOM enterprise services, technology support services, and SurgeNet on-demand capability ensuring reliable and secure connectivity worldwide in support of the customer's most mission-critical requirements. Artel links expertise and buying power to design and deliver complex telecommunications solutions worldwide. Its established network presence in the Middle East and Africa regions enables cost-effective, reliable network connectivity throughout Africa, the Middle East, Europe, South Central Asia, and North America.

