Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2024 19:14 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artel, LLC: Cydecor Acquires Artel, a Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Communication Systems That Ensure Secure Connectivity Worldwide

Cydecor Bolsters Technical Capabilities and Expands Mission-Critical Offerings with its Acquisition of Artel. The transaction marks Cydecor's fourth acquisition in the past few years.

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Cydecor, Inc., an award-winning veteran-owned business that delivers mission-enabling technology solutions to national security and defense agencies, today announced that it has acquired Artel LLC from TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm.

Cydecor Logo

Cydecor Logo

Based in Herndon, Virginia, Artel has served as a trusted provider of network solutions to the U.S. Government for more than 30 years. In addition to delivering global, complex satellite and terrestrial communications solutions, the company offers professional IT services and a full portfolio of Cyber Security/Risk Management services. The company provides and supports terrestrial capacity on five continents, furnishes satellite bandwidth to the DoD, and owns and operates a Network Operations Center (NOC) that provides 24x7x365 mission-critical support.

Cydecor is committed to becoming a premier national security leader that delivers mission-enabling technology and solutions to national security and defense agencies. Cydecor has established leading services in several core business and mission areas to include data & analytics, software development, and mission support. The combination of Cydecor and Artel links together solutions and capabilities that enhance the ability to deliver reliable and secure offerings to a more diverse customer set.

"The acquisition of Artel broadens and deepens our offerings while enhancing our ability to serve as an end-to-end solution provider for national security technology. Artel has a wonderful reputation for delivering excellence to the customer," said Nader Elguindi, President and CEO of Cydecor.

"We are excited to join the Cydecor family. Their mission focus, domain expertise, attention to partnership, and deep customer relationships will translate to capability that expands Artel's ability to serve the customer with increased access," said Paul Domorski, President and CEO of Artel.

Raymond James and Kirkland and Ellis served as Artel's financial and legal advisors, respectively. Rock Hall Partners and Morrison and Foerster served as Cydecor's financial and legal advisors, respectively.

About Cydecor

Cydecor is an award-winning veteran-owned business that delivers differentiated innovations in mission systems and business platforms. The company leverages leading-edge secure systems and software development, backed by industry-leading subject matter expertise, and business intelligence to enable decision-support for ever-evolving national security challenges. Cydecor has successfully modernized government systems and transformed the capabilities of its customers by closely aligning its deep mission expertise with advanced technological capabilities that translate into automated and accelerated solutions at scale.

About Artel

Artel serves as a leading provider of telecommunications and technology support services delivering cost-effective, on-time, reliable communications services, cybersecurity, and IT solutions. The company delivers terrestrial connectivity and global SATCOM enterprise services, technology support services, and SurgeNet on-demand capability ensuring reliable and secure connectivity worldwide in support of the customer's most mission-critical requirements. Artel links expertise and buying power to design and deliver complex telecommunications solutions worldwide. Its established network presence in the Middle East and Africa regions enables cost-effective, reliable network connectivity throughout Africa, the Middle East, Europe, South Central Asia, and North America.

For additional information, please reach out to Joanna Davenport: JDavenport@Cydecor.com

Contact Information

John Scott
SATCOM, Manager
jscott@artelllc.com
17039278675

Related Images

Cydecor Logo

Cydecor Logo

Artel Logo

Artel Logo

SOURCE: Artel

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.