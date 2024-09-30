Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that its Marion, NC bottling plant, equipment, and employees are safe following Hurricane Helene aftermath in Western North Carolina. Despite power outages, the plant's location on higher ground prevented any risk of flooding, and it remains unaffected by the storm.

While the plant is without electricity, the surrounding area, including nearby Asheville, has been severely impacted by flooding and service disruptions (see: Fox Weather News September 30, 2024). Over the weekend and on into today, Greene Concepts has been and remains in direct communication with McDowell County emergency services offering support where needed.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "The aftermath of Hurricane Helene has significantly affected the Western North Carolina region, but I want to assure our investors that our plant, staff, and equipment are safe. We've informed local officials that we are ready to assist the county in any way we can. Our priority is to support our community while continuing to meet the demands of our retail and business partners."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.





