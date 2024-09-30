The "Cardiac Holter Monitor Market Report by Lead Type, Product Type, End User, Regions and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market Analysis

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market is expected to reach 1.27 billion by 2032 from US$ 692.33 million in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 7.03% from 2024 to 2032

The growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, the aging population, the rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders, a shift toward ambulatory monitoring devices, and favorable regulatory policies likely to drive the market growth.

Purchasing trends, especially in developing nations and the adoption of modern technology are some factors that have influenced the growth of market. Stringent healthcare policies, scarcity of trained professionals, improper healthcare structures, and unbalanced reimbursement systems are likely to retard the growth of the market. The availability of advanced Holter monitors with better sensitive algorithms for automatic detection of arrhythmias is bound to provide the market with opportunities for development.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases:

Holter monitors are on high set demand for the unique purpose of diagnosing heart diseases, for which their number is constantly rising on the market. These portable devices record the heart's electrical signals for 24 hours to 48 hours at the most and help in early diagnosis of arrhythmias and other cardiac disorders. They have to take continual measurements for diagnosing the illness and quick treatment of heart diseases.

New developments in the technology of Holter monitors have enhanced the ease of using the technique and also the accuracy of the results, thus has been widely used in clinical and homecare settings. The CDC released its June 2022 update and according to it, it was estimated that 20 percent of individuals with COVID-19 experiences a long-term impact. Of those one million adults with CAD, 313,000 were men and 687,000 were women in the United States in 2020. This condition is the number one form of heart disease that is prevalent in the country hence suggesting a possibility that the market could expand in future to cater for monitors that are required in the management of cardial diseases.

Aging Population Worldwide Demands Cardiac Holter Monitors:

The global increase in the elderly population has fueled the demand for continuous cardiac monitoring solutions, as elderly individuals are more prone to developing heart conditions due to age-related changes in the cardiovascular system. Continuous cardiac monitoring, provided by devices like Holter monitors, is crucial for early detection, management, and prevention of these conditions. These devices allow healthcare providers to monitor heart activity over extended periods, capturing irregularities that may not be apparent during routine check-ups.

With the rise of the elderly population worldwide, there is an increasing need for reliable and non-invasive cardiac monitoring technologies to ensure timely intervention and improved quality of life for older adults managing cardiovascular health issues. In 2019, Nine percent of the global population was 65 and older. By 2050, it's expected to rise to 16%. By 2050, one in six people will be 65 or older, nearly equal to the number of children under 12.

The overall growing elderly population has been promoting the need for continuous cardiac monitoring solutions since elderly people have higher rates of heart disorders due to changes in the cardiovascular system with age. Technological devices like Holter monitoring systems also aid in constant monitoring of cardiac functions, which are important in diagnosing, managing, and preventing these diseases. These wearable devices in a way help healthcare practitioners keep an eye on the heart activity for longer durations and observe signs that are not noticeable in examinations.

Due to the increased number of elderly people across the globe, it has become crucial to have accurate and more advanced less intrusive cardiac monitoring solutions to help elderly people and caregivers on when it is time for effective cardiac interventions to be made.

Technological Advancements in heart monitors:

Technological advancements have led to the development of more compact, light, and wearable Holter monitors, which enhance patient comfort and convenience and potentially increase user adoption. These advanced monitors seamlessly transmit real-time ECG data to smartphones, tablets, or cloud-based platforms through robust wireless networking capabilities such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. This allows telemedicine consultations, remote monitoring, and effortless data sharing between patients and healthcare professionals. This advancement is expected to drive the market growth for cardiac heart monitors.

Diagnostic technologies have improved over time and today, Holter monitors are lighter, smaller and portable thus making them easier for patients to wear hence potentially increasing usage rate. By incorporating sleek wireless networking features such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, these sophisticated monitors effectively transfer live ECG data to smart devices or over the cloud on tablets and smartphones. This makes it possible to have teleconsultation, remote vigilance, and smooth data transfer between the patients and the clinician. This advancement is expected to provide anew impetus to the development of the market for cardiac heart monitors.

Integration with Digital Health Technologies:

The integration of Holter monitors with digital health platforms and mobile applications allows for remote real-time monitoring of patients' cardiac activity. This advancement enables healthcare providers to access and analyze data remotely, providing timely intervention and personalized care plans. Patients benefit from increased convenience and continuous monitoring of their heart activity, and mobile apps improve patient engagement and compliance while facilitating communication with healthcare professionals.

This convergence of medical devices with digital technologies aims to improve patient outcomes and meets the growing demand for connected health solutions in modern healthcare systems. In February 2021, Remo Care Solutions introduced Remo Cardia, a cutting-edge remote cardiac monitoring system leveraging artificial intelligence to track and analyze patients' vital signs in real-time. This groundbreaking product launch is poised to drive the market growth for remote cardiac monitoring systems significantly.

Asia Pacific Cardiac Holter Monitor Market

The Asia Pacific market for continuous and non-invasive cardiac monitoring solutions is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, creating a demand for practical diagnostic tools. Holter monitors are valuable for long-term monitoring, aiding in the timely detection and management of cardiac irregularities. Technological advancements, such as miniaturization, improved battery life, enhanced data storage, and wireless connectivity options, contribute to developing more user-friendly and efficient Holter monitors. Additionally, integrating intelligent features and compatibility with mobile devices is expanding the appeal of these devices.

Heart disease is becoming more common in China as the population ages, obesity rates increase, and air pollution worsens. Around 330 million people in China are affected by cardiovascular disease (CVD), encompassing conditions like coronary heart disease, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation. This growing prevalence is anticipated to boost the need for patient monitoring and support the market's expansion.

The impact of smoking on cardiovascular health in the Asia-Pacific region includes around 1 million annual cardiovascular deaths attributed to smoking. It also emphasizes the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in Australia, with 43,477 CVD-related deaths in 2017. The text underlines the rising rate of cardiovascular disease diagnoses and the growing demand for home-based and remote monitoring cardiac systems due to technological advancements.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Sales Analysis, Product Portfolio, Recent Development Strategies

General Electric Company (GE)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Irhythm Technologies Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market

6. Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market-Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Lead Type

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Countries

7. Product Type

7.1 Wired Monitor Device

7.2 Wireless Monitor Device

7.3 Software

8. Lead Type

8.1 1-Channel

8.2 2-Channel

8.3 3-Channel

8.4 12-Channel

8.5 Others

9. End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3 Others

10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

11.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

11.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

11.5 Threat of Substitute Products

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

