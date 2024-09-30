Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
30.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
Foundation Software's Mobile Workforce Podcast Explores How to Optimize Payment Processing

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / In the latest episode of the Mobile Workforce Podcast, host Mike Merrill sits down with CTO and Product Officer at Basys, Chris Borchers, and Executive Vice President of Partner Relations at Basys, Kenny Thompson.

They explore the intricacies of credit card processing - from initial card issuance to the final funding stage - to indicate how digital payment processing software can optimize payment processing for construction companies, saving contractors money while also establishing faster operational efficiencies.

In addition, Borchers and Thompson deep dive into the importance of implementing security measures like Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and PCI compliance. They detail how these initiatives are clear indicators to clients that their sensitive financial information is properly guarded.

As a special bonus, listeners will hear about Basys's customer-centric payment solution and will gain valuable insights into how Basys helps businesses reduce fees and streamline operations.

"Most people don't want to be deadbeats. They want to pay," said Kenny Thompson. "We offer that convenience factor with options like text to pay and e-invoice."

Don't miss this opportunity to learn how to enhance your payment processing system. Listen to the episode now here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

WorkMax

A best-in-class time tracking solution, WorkMax uses cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

