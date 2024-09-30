Kate Beckinsale wows at COMO 1907 game against Hellas Verona

COMO, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale was taking a much-needed break in Como this weekend. It was her first time in the city and as a football fan she wanted to attend the game at the COMO 1907 stadium.

She was joined by Manager Cesc Fabregas , Rhuigi Villaseñor Founder of R H U D E, former Columbian International Ivan Ramiro Cordoba and Liam MacDevitt from Match Of The Day.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519660/Kate_Beckinsale.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519657/COMO_1907.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519682/Kate_Beckinsale_5.mp4

