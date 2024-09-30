Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 20:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kate Beckinsale wows at COMO 1907 game against Hellas Verona

COMO, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale was taking a much-needed break in Como this weekend. It was her first time in the city and as a football fan she wanted to attend the game at the COMO 1907 stadium.

She was joined by Manager Cesc Fabregas , Rhuigi Villaseñor Founder of R H U D E, former Columbian International Ivan Ramiro Cordoba and Liam MacDevitt from Match Of The Day.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519660/Kate_Beckinsale.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519657/COMO_1907.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519682/Kate_Beckinsale_5.mp4

Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale watches COMO 1907 play against Hellas Verona with friends

Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale watches COMO 1907 play against Hellas Verona with friends

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kate-beckinsale-wows-at-como-1907-game-against-hellas-verona-302262984.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.