3M's New Docuseries, Green Works, Highlights the Talent Supporting the Green Transition

To help combat climate change, the world needs more people at all skill levels to join the green economy. With more than 300 million new "green jobs" possible by 2050, 3M is intensifying its commitment to climate innovation, using cutting-edge materials science to advance decarbonization, energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure and more. The innovation required to drive the green economy will require contributions from everyone, regardless of industry, expertise or experience.

3M's new docuseries, "Green Works," celebrates five people working to address climate challenges and the critical need for more talent to support the green transition. With roles in renewable energy, electric vehicles, climate education, reforestation, and sustainable fashion, they demonstrate the powerful impact of green jobs on our planet and its future:

Estefanía Pihen González, formerly the Program Director for Climate Action Pathways for Schools (CAPS), has worked in sustainability education for over 15 years in the U.S. and has led teams in curricular development and professional training for teachers to support the integration of action-oriented sustainability education in classrooms. She recently joined the California Academy of Sciences as its Chief of Education and Learning.

Ka-young Hyun, Application Engineer, 3M Automotive and Aerospace Solutions Division in South Korea, tests the limits of high-temperature flames to ensure the safety and performance of EV batteries.

Matthias Martensen, Co-Founder and CEO, Ostrom, is committed to driving Germany's energy transition by making renewable energy more accessible and inclusive.

Dov Rosenmann, Head of Country, in Earthworm Foundation, Brazil, is passionate about promoting sustainable practices and enhancing organizational development.

Wang Yilei, Secretary General of China Outdoor Association, Founder, Sportsinnov.Club, has over a decade of experience in the Chinese sports industry and helps improve sustainable practices.

"Green Works" tells the human side of insights uncovered in the 3M State of Science Insights, a global original research study, that revealed 75% of people say green jobs are crucial to addressing climate change, and many expect to see growth in the green jobs market over the next five years.

Take the first step

3M is partnering with Work on Climate, a nonprofit on a mission to build the workforce needed to help solve climate change equitably and justly. Work on Climate is known for building the world's largest online community that helps professionals find green jobs by offering resources such as mentorship programs, green job starter packs, networking opportunities, educational content and career guidance.

Also, Climate Action Pathways for Schools (CAPS), featured in Green Works, is on a mission to cultivate the next generation of climate leaders by empowering students to make a real difference in their communities. Through CAPS, students gain hands-on experience in sustainability, working on paid projects that prepare them for thriving green careers while driving immediate change. Imagine leading initiatives that help under-resourced school districts save energy, switch to renewable resources, embrace clean transportation, and cut down on waste. These projects not only build climate resilience but also enhance students' readiness for college and the workforce.

Learn more:

Students: If you're passionate about making a positive impact and want to develop the skills needed for rewarding green jobs, explore Kickstart Your Career in the Green Economy.

Teachers and Administrators: If you're eager to inspire your students and advance climate education while cutting your school district's carbon footprint and operational costs, dive into Equip Students for the Green Economy.

Everyone: Interested in the future landscape of green jobs? Discover insights on the most in-demand roles and emerging opportunities in our "Future of Work is Green" report, created in collaboration with Accenture.

Watch 3M's new docuseries, "Green Works" here.

