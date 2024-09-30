Port of Hueneme Unites With SeaCube and Community Partners to Support Naval Base Ventura County's USDA Fleet Reserve Program

New Refrigerated Container Secured to Help Military Families Access Vital Food Resources.

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / In a powerful display of community solidarity, the Port of Hueneme, alongside SeaCube Containers and several key partners, has come together to support the Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) USDA Fleet Reserve Program, which has provided access to critical food resources for military families and veterans for over 40 years. Originally founded in the back of a pickup truck behind the Naval Base Chapel, the program has grown significantly since 1984, providing essential food supplies to active-duty service members, their families, and veterans throughout Ventura County.

The program, which distributes 25,000 pounds of fresh, frozen, and liquid foods each month to over 350 families and 2,500 individuals, faced a severe setback when its two refrigerated containers, both over 20 years old, were rendered unusable in December 2023 and April 2024. With refrigeration compromised, the NBVC Fleet Reserve Program was limited to distributing dry and some fresh goods to the military community, affecting hundreds of families in need. In response, representatives from the NBVC Fleet Reserve Program reached out to local community leaders for support.

Dry and fresh goods being unloaded for the NBVC military community.

The Port of Hueneme answered the call, rallying support from the local community and business partners including Navy League Channel Islands Council, Eskesen Advisory, and SeaCube Containers. Together, these organizations joined forces to ensure that the Fleet Reserve Program could continue its mission to serve military families on the local Navy Base Ventura County.

Recognizing the high cost of purchasing a new refrigerated unit, the Port's Chief Commercial Officer, Stacy Lange, contacted business partners in hopes of finding a lower-cost solution. Bill Duggan from Eskesen Advisory, a premier consulting firm for refrigerated freight, connected the Port with SeaCube Containers, who generously donated a brand-new refrigerated container, providing immediate relief for the program. "SeaCube Containers is honored to support the Naval Base Ventura County USDA Fleet Reserve Program. We are proud of our US Navy and our veterans and deeply respect their contributions. No service member, whether active-duty or retired, should ever have to worry about food security. We make this donation with heartfelt gratitude. Go Navy!" said Bob Sappio, CEO of SeaCube Containers.

Military Personnel with the newly donated refrigerated container.

"The leadership at SeaCube, from the CEO Bob Sappio to his team, took action to deliver this needed container and help out the families in the Oxnard area," said Bill Duggan.

"We are proud to be part of a community that recognizes the importance of supporting our military families," said Port of Hueneme Board President Celina Zacarias. "The NBVC USDA Fleet Reserve Food Program has been a lifeline for service members and veterans for decades, and we are committed to ensuring that it continues to thrive. This partnership is a reflection of our deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by these families, and we are honored to contribute to this vital cause."

With the donation of the new refrigerated container, the NBVC Fleet Reserve Food Program will once again be able to provide 25,000 pounds of food each month to hundreds of families and individuals, ensuring access to fresh, frozen, and liquid foods for Ventura County's military community. "We are extremely grateful for the efforts and generosity of the Port of Hueneme, SeaCube, and local community partners that give back to the community," said Holly Walaszek, Food Pantry Coordinator, NBVC Fleet Reserve Program. The Port of Hueneme and its partners are proud to contribute to a cause that upholds the values of service, sacrifice, and community.

Forklift transporting the newly donated refrigerated container.

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.8 billion in economic activity and creating 24,997 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $236 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org .

About NBVC USDA Fleet Reserve Food Program

Naval Base Ventura County's USDA Fleet Reserve Food Program has been providing food resources to military families and veterans since 1984. Serving active-duty troops, retired service members, and their families, the program distributes 25,000 pounds of food each month to over 350 families, ensuring access to fresh, frozen, and liquid foods throughout Ventura County.

PRESS CONTACT

Letitia Austin

Public & Government Relations Manager

laustin@portofh.org

(805) 816-8324

SOURCE: Port of Hueneme