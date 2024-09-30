Descente Japan Ltd.: The Marco Odermatt Capsule in Descente's new .EX Collection Launching on 30 September 2024

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Descente is proud and excited to be working with Marco Odermatt again on a new exclusive MARCO skiwear capsule collection after the Swiss star's spectacular 2023/2024 season.

The highlight of the 2023/2024 World Cup Season was yet another amazing all-round performance by Marco, whose dominance gave him a record-breaking boost toward skiing greatness.

Marco won the Downhill Crystal Globe this season, adding to the GS, Super-G and Overall Globes - raising him into membership of a very exclusive club. With these, he became the first man to win four Globes in a single season since Austrian Hermann Maier in 2000/2001, and the first Swiss racer to achieve that since Pirmin Zurbriggen in 1986/1987. The only other skier to have achieved this feat was Jean-Claude Killy, of France, in 1966/1967.

The downhill win is his first, and with the Super-G also in hand secures the speed double for him as well. Significantly, his first World Cup downhill win came on the Lauberhorn, in Wengen, in front of an enthusiastic home crowd - a brilliant highlight in a season that saw him compete in a total of 25 races, for 20 podiums and 13 wins, in the process racking up the biggest points lead in World Cup history - 874 points, ahead of his teammate Loic Meillard. More details of Marco's spectacular 2023/2024 season can be found at the F.I.S official site:

To emphasize the excellence of this past season's World Cup performance, Descente asked for Marco's collaboration in its new .EX Collection.

Complementing its internationally renowned alpine skiwear, Descente will launch the new .EX Collection for the 2024/25 season - designed to reflect the changing skiing environment by adapting to climate change and offering versatile options for the differing skiing styles and clothing tastes of a younger generation of skiers. The .EX means EXpansion or EXtension related to the widening of Descente's more classic alpine wear to incorporate the changing demographic of the younger skier, looking at their clothing preferences for the increasingly popular back country and freestyle skiing and their desire for their skiwear also to be versatile for non-ski activities.

With a 90-year history of world class performance skiwear, .EX is an exciting new challenge for Descente. Diversity is a key element in the .EX Collection and clever layering options are important, allowing for choices to suit conditions, situations and personal taste. This, combined with a color palette of earth tones, offers a new visual to appeal to the next generation of enthusiastic skiers.

For this season's collaboration, Descente asked Marco to select a capsule collection from the new .EX range which reflects his taste and needs and aligns with his personal preferences in styling and colors. We have listened closely to his opinions and have added some particular items at his request. He has selected nine items which will be offered exclusively in his choice of colors and with a newly designed Marco logo which is detachable for easy care.

In Marco's own words, "This collection was crafted based on my experience as a skier, focusing on every detail, from colors to specifications. It adapts to climate change and diverse skiing styles while looking great on and off the slopes. This second season is even more refined than the first, and I am excited to share it with my fans".

Special Website: https://descente.com/en/special/marco_odermatt/

The Marco Odermatt collection is available in selected countries from 01.10.24

Collection Lineup(Main Photo)

Marco Odermatt Shell Jacket

Style No: DWMYGK50M

Color Code: ROR, SWM

Size: F.I.D.; 46-56 (JP;M-XB)

Marco Odermatt bib Pants

Style No: DWMYGD50M

Color Code: ROR, SWM

Size: F.; 38-48, I.D.; 46-56 (JP;M-XB)

