Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 21:30 Uhr
5 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Introducing Perceptive: A New Name for the Global Leader in Discovery, eClinical, and Imaging Services and Solutions

Calyx and Invicro rebrand, usher in a new era of leadership and support to the biopharmaceutical community

NOTTINGHAM, England, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx and Invicro businesses officially launched under its new corporate identity, Perceptive. The new name reflects the organization's increased strengths and capabilities, as they consolidate their place as a global leader in the provision of discovery, imaging, and eClinical solutions and services.

Perceptive

Expanding on their combined 50 + -year history, Perceptive provides best-in-class specialist support to global pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations, spanning the complete R&D lifecycle, from discovery and preclinical through clinical development to post marketing. Perceptive's offerings include imaging biomarkers and core lab services, as well as innovative technologies in randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), analytics and software.

"Today marks a major milestone for Perceptive, as we advance our mission to serve science. We are committed to delivering the diligence, drive, and innovation today that will enable the global clinical research community to realize tomorrow's new therapies," said Perceptive CEO, David Herron. "We're honoured to be part of the global healthcare solution by providing unmatched scientific and technological expertise, global operational experience, and end-to-end solutions that ensure confident R&D decision-making."

Guided by values of customer-centricity, quality, and accountability, and with global reach across the US, Europe, and Asia, Perceptive aims to bring new insight and understanding to today's biopharmaceutical industry by supporting researchers across three key areas:

Perceptive Discovery - identify the most promising candidate compounds and minimize risk on the path to clinical success with our collaborative approach to premier preclinical and first-in-human imaging services.

Perceptive eClinical - optimize patient and clinical supply management through the alliance of expertise, innovation, and agility.

Perceptive Imaging - advance novel therapies with scientific, regulatory, and global operational expertise that drives efficient and high-quality data across small and large-scale clinical trials.

Perceptive's expertise is reflected in the support of almost 12,000 clinical research trials and 800+ approvals to date, across all clinical phases and therapeutic areas, with concentrated expertise in oncology and neuroscience. Moving forward under its new name, Perceptive will continue to serve science by delivering clarity and consistency for clinical trials worldwide on delivery, speed, and results.

To find out more, visit http://www.perceptive.com.

About Perceptive
Perceptive is a leading global technology-enabled service provider for preclinical and clinical trial imaging and IRT/RTSM (Interactive Response Technology/Randomized Trial Supply Management) for drug developers and the global clinical research community. Perceptive's market-leading service, scientific knowledge, expertise, and technology offering help speed up the delivery of life-saving treatments to millions of patients around the world by accelerating and improving clinical trial outcomes. With operations in the US, Europe, the UK and Asia, the company provides 24/7 services to most of the world's leading pharma and biotech companies.

Visit Perceptive.com and follow Perceptive on LinkedIn

Perceptive CEO, David Herron stated,

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502154/Perceptive.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518008/Perceptive_David_Herron_CEO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-perceptive-a-new-name-for-the-global-leader-in-discovery-eclinical-and-imaging-services-and-solutions-302263085.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.