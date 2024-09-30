Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 30 septembre/September 2024) - The common shares of Syntheia Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Syntheia Corp. is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Syntheia Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Syntheia Corp. est une société de technologie d'intelligence artificielle qui développe et commercialise des algorithmes propriétaires pour offrir des conversations de type humain. Notre plate-forme SaaS propose des solutions d'IA conversationnelle aux entreprises et aux petites et moyennes entreprises du monde entier.

Issuer/Émetteur : Syntheia Corp. Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : SYAI Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 77 933 632 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 25 226 396 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Technology/Technologie CUSIP : 871626 10 7 ISIN : CA 871626 10 7 5 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : le 2 octobre/October 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : le 30 septembre/September Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for SYAI. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)